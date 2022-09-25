Pushing any and all drama aside, United States keeps the Presidents Cup

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE — The Presidents Cup spent Sunday avoiding ending up as a cataclysm. It even spent a loud day at Quail Hollow presenting flickers of “Wait, could this thing really turn . . .?” The U.S. team won, 17½-12½, against an International team hamstrung by poaching from the LIV Golf circuit, but the margin wound up shy of the neighborhood of infinity — not so bad after a Friday night when the Americans led 8-2 and the forecast looked yucky.

“This team is no joke,” said Trevor Immelman, the captain of the International team and the 2008 Masters champion, “and I’m sick and tired of it being spoken of as a joke. We love this event, and we love our team, and we can’t wait” for Montreal. That’s the next edition of this series, planned for 2024, that pits the Americans against the best golfers from all of the other countries outside Europe.

Immelman, of South Africa, saw it as a chance to “just lay a couple more bricks in this house that we’re trying to build,” a house set amid a chronic American storm that has the United States ahead 12-1-1 lifetime and on a nine-event winning streak. He spoke of his “warriors” who inched within 12-8 shortly after 4 p.m. and pronounced himself proud especially “considering [that] when I was made captain, there was no such thing as a pandemic. There were a few other things that weren’t around as well.”

One of those things would be LIV Golf, the Saudi Arabian circuit that has used riches from mankind’s marriage to oil to snare a bunch of players from a bunch of countries, leaving Immelman without British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, No. 3 in the world, and two-time PGA Tour winner Joaquin Niemann of Chile, No. 21 in the world, among others.

U.S. captain Davis Love III had 11 of the world’s top 20 players — Immelman had two — but the home team did not offer haughtiness. “They did everything we asked them to do,” Love said, “and they were unbelievably prepared.”

None of the possible lopsidedness dented the verve of Charlotte, which will turn out if you ask it to. For an event that seemed a whisper from afar on a busy sports landscape, it was much louder up close. Droves walked the course, about 40,000 in all, even on a Sunday when it went up against various other diversions — such as the Godzilla of all U.S. sports, the NFL, which showed in person 12 miles up the road. The fans turned out in their U.S. gear, from the singlet with suspenders to the U.S. flags tucked into caps to the U.S. bandanna to the understated U.S. flag on the red cap to the overstated U.S. flags festooned on a red shirt to all else.

“It was the biggest one ever,” said Love, the 1997 PGA Championship champion, “so there were a lot of big reasons to have pressure, but being the big, big, big favorite carries a little weight.” When Xander Schauffele closed it out around 5:23 p.m. with a six-foot putt he studied for a good while and then beat Corey Conners of Canada, 1 up, well, Schauffele said, “What you saw was a big sigh of relief.”

His teammates went out to fete and greet him and, not long after that, he smoked a cigar from the interview dais.

The results of Sunday’s 12 singles matches started coming in just after 3:30 when Jordan Spieth, the monster of the U.S. team at 5-0 (with Max Homa next at 4-0), finished his 4-and-3 win over Cameron Davis of Australia. That upped the U.S. lead to 12-7.

When South Korea’s Sungjae Im finished an impressive 1-up win that dropped Justin Thomas’s record to 4-1, it stood 12-8 with 10 matches to finish even as the whole thing still tilted Yank-ward, and Immelman did wind up saying, “I don’t know about you guys, but at some point this afternoon I thought there was a chance.”

There wasn’t a whole lot of one, but the Presidents Cup joined the barrage of sporting events decided decisively but not emphatically, rather than joining the ones decided bad memorably. There were moments of something approaching near-intrigue, such as when Im theatrically shushed the crowd after winning a hole or when Hideki Matsuyama’s bid to win his all-square match from off the green on No. 18 struck the flagstick and came to a rest one foot off. (The Japanese star’s match with Sam Burns ended in a tie.)

“I played not shying away from the moment,” said Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz, whose 2-and-1 win over top-ranked Scottie Scheffler brought the score to 13½-9½ before Tony Finau and Schauffele got going again. At 4:50 p.m., Finau drained a 15-foot putt that clinched a 3-and-1 win over Canada’s Taylor Pendrith, bringing the U.S. total to 14½, and about a half-hour later Schauffele beat Conners to clinch matters altogether.

Then it was time for Spieth, a three-time major winner by 23 who is still just 29, to remind how he got his first singles win in an international competition and to wonder if this kind of thing might bring further confidence. “I’m really excited about the week that was this week,” he said. “I think I played some of my best golf of the year, which was really cool.”

On the other side, the team spoke of “the shield,” its logo, and how it had bonded around that as it brought together seven nationalities among 12 players — and how this seemed a tad less of a bummer than 2021 in Melbourne, Australia, where the U.S. rallied on the final day to win a 16-14 donnybrook. Instead, this team had bid for something the other way around, zooming from that 8-2 deficit after Friday to an 11-7 one after Saturday. “A big difference I’ve felt in the last couple years,” said Adam Scott of Australia, the 2013 Masters champion, “is what’s going on in our team room.” He concluded, “I think good things are really starting to happen in that environment.” He added, “A cup is coming our way soon.”

That would seem less about Scott, 42, than about the young lads who got some seasoning here, including the 27-year-old Davis. “I kind of say this week is sort of the benchmark in terms of high-pressure situations” and “something we haven’t quite experienced,” he said. “I think a lot of these younger guys are trying to get as many experiences as we can and this was just a massive steppingstone.”

