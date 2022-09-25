Anthony Mantha will need to deliver, and more from Caps’ preseason opener

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After dressing a young lineup as they evaluate their prospects during the early stages of training camp, the Washington Capitals opened their six-game preseason schedule Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buffalo’s Vinnie Hinostroza scored the winner 1:15 into the extra frame. Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary and Joe Snively scored for the Capitals, whose next preseason game is 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here are four takeaways from the opener:

Mantha will need to make an impact

Given the absence of Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee), Washington will rely on other offensive weapons to start the season. Mantha has yet to break out since Washington acquired him from Detroit at the 2021 trade deadline, and he’ll be under the microscope this year. He had nine goals and 14 assists last season, when he was limited to 37 games by shoulder surgery, then went goalless with four assists in six postseason games.

Mantha practiced with captain Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Saturday but also has skated on a line with Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael during camp. Mantha scored Sunday’s first goal with a power-play one-timer from the right circle 4:05 in to give the Capitals the lead.

Zach Fucale remains a solid option in goal

Behind Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren on the Capitals’ goaltending depth chart sits Fucale. The 27-year-old, who again is expected to play the majority of the season with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears, went 1-1-1 in four games (three starts) for the Capitals last season. He pitched a 21-save shutout in his NHL debut, a 2-0 win over Detroit in November.

Advertisement

Fucale looked sharp early Sunday. He stopped all 11 shots he saw in the first period, making a few dazzling saves. After stopping 15 of 17 shots, Fucale was replaced by Hunter Shepard (nine saves on 11 shots) with 9:56 left in the second period. Fucale’s first hiccup came at 4:25 of the second when Dylan Cozens tied the score at 1 on the power play. His second came with 10:44 left in the period, when Tyson Kozak scored on an odd-man rush.

“Couple things I can definitely work on on those goals, but overall I think it’s a good start to the season, to training camp and all that,” Fucale said. “It’s important for me to continue to show that I can play, and that’s what I work for every day. The depth is very important throughout the season.”

One year older, Hendrix Lapierre has room to grow

Lapierre was a pleasant surprise early last season. His impressive 2021-22 training camp earned him six games of NHL action, including Washington’s season opener against the New York Rangers. He initially beat out McMichael, the Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick, as the third-line center amid Backstrom’s absence.

Advertisement

Lapierre’s stint in the NHL didn’t last long — he was returned to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — but the 2020 first-round pick provided hope for the future. This year, he remains a long shot to make the season-opening roster, but the 20-year-old is set to play his first full pro season with Hershey.

Lapierre impressed his Capitals coaches and teammates during last season’s stint and would be just a phone call away in Hershey.

“He was phenomenal as a super young guy, and I thought he played really well,” defenseman John Carlson said. “Sometimes it can be difficult for a guy like that because he may be the easiest to move around. ... With a little extra motivation and a year to fix a few things that he wanted to get better at, I would expect huge things from him.”

Lapierre skated 14:37 on Sunday and had two shots on goal.

Joe Snively has a shot to be the 13th forward

Snively had a great 2021-22 season, notching 15 goals and 23 assists in 35 games for Hershey and spending time with Washington when injuries struck. With the Capitals, he had four goals and three games in 12 games before being sidelined with a wrist injury. He opted for surgery in March.

Advertisement

Snively, a Herndon native who grew up playing youth hockey at the Capitals’ practice facility, signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract later that month. His goal Sunday came on his only shot on goal; he skated 17:22, appearing on the power play and penalty kill.

This season, Snively could have a shot to be the Capitals’ 13th forward. The 26-year-old, who is 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds, has offensive upside with his skating skills and quick hands. He is likely to compete with two much bigger players, Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas, for that role.

GiftOutline Gift Article