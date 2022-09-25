Chargers’ Justin Herbert reportedly mulls injection for rib injury

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert goes through pregame warm-ups Sunday before his team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars, he is reportedly will decide whether to have a painkiller injected into his fractured rib cartilage, per ESPN. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Herbert suffered the injury to his left side when he was hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15, and although Herbert continued to play, he clearly was in a great deal of pain. There had been debate about whether he should play against the Jaguars, ESPN reported, with skepticism about his availability growing as the week wore on.

Chargers Coach Brandon Staley described Herbert as “day-by-day” on Friday and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck said, “I’ve had that injury and it stinks.”

Justin Herbert is questionable today vs. the Jaguars. @Hasselbeck and Rex Ryan demonstrate the struggles he may face and why he shouldn't go today: pic.twitter.com/f4aY9QLGfl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 25, 2022

Special padding will help, Hasselbeck said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan was outspoken. Ryan pointed out that defenders would try to make Herbert “uncomfortable” and added, “If I have this guy as my franchise quarterback, though, he’s not playing this week. That’s me.”

Herbert’s injection would be, according to ESPN, guided by ultrasound to avoid hitting a lung, a known possibility with procedures of this sort. In 2020, Tyrod Taylor, then the Chargers’ quarterback, had his lung punctured by a painkilling injection for a rib injury. Taylor has since sued the Chargers team physician.

Hasselbeck added that, despite an injection, things like running, trying to catch your breath and yelling out a hard court will be uncomfortable. But he added that he didn’t sit out when he was hurt. “I did go back in that day and, looking back now, I wish I hadn’t because it never healed and it just kind of ruined me for the rest of the year. Looking back, I wish I would have sat out.”

Herbert’s protection up front will likely also suffer a bit with center Corey Linsley listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

