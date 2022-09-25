The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Updated September 25, 2022 at 12:06 p.m. EDT|Published September 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin warms up before the game between Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Carson Wentz for the first time will face the team that drafted him when the Commanders (1-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) in an NFC East showdown.

Here’s what to know

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: Fox

Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM

Line: Eagles -6.5

