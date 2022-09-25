NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin warms up before the game between Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Scott AllenUpdated September 25, 2022 at 12:06 p.m. EDT|Published September 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDTListen1 minGift ArticleShareCarson Wentz for the first time will face the team that drafted him when the Commanders (1-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) in an NFC East showdown.Here’s what to knowKickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx FieldTV: FoxRadio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FMLine: Eagles -6.5GiftOutlineGift ArticleNFLHAND CURATEDNFL Sunday primer: Brady-Rodgers, Bills-Dolphins, Ravens-Pats headline Week 3Earlier todayThe hottest seat in the NFL might belong to Carolina’s Matt RhuleSeptember 24, 2022Carson Wentz’s path from Philly to D.C. says a lot about the modern NFLSeptember 24, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...