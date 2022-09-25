How low can he go: Eliud Kipchoge tops own world record in Berlin

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even Eliud Kipchoge looked amazed as crossed the finish line Sunday, smashing his world record in winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time. Kipchoge, the 37-year-old runner from Kenya, captured the 15th of 17 official marathons he’s entered by finishing the race in 2 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds. He lowered his world best time of 2:01:39, set four years ago in Berlin, and led from start to finish. Mark Korir of Kenya was second in 2:05:58 and Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate was third in 2:06:28.

Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia was the women’s winner in 2:15:37, the third-fastest time in history for somebody who had run ran one prior marathon; only Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe have gone faster. Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru was second in 2:18:00 and Ethiopia’s Tigist Abayechew took third in 2:18:03.

Keira D’Amato, the American record holder (2:19:12), finished sixth in 2:21:48, pausing to walk late in the race and briefly stopping. “Today wasn’t my best day ever, but it was the best I could do,” she said in a text message, according to Race Results Weekly.

The day, though, belonged to Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who set a 4:37-mile pace in Berlin. His performance again raises the question of whether he can run a sub two-hour marathon. He did so in 2019 in Vienna, becoming the first to accomplish the team, but the 1:59:40 time was not recognized as a record because he ran on a controlled course with professional pacesetters.

Kipchoge, who led from start to finish, found the pacing far from perfect for him, allowing him to run the second half in 61:18 after a blistering 59:51 over the first 13.1 miles.

“I was planning to go through it [the halfway mark] 60:50, 60:40,” Kipchoge said on the race broadcast. “My legs were running actually very fast. I thought, let me just try to run two hours flat, but all in all, I am happy with the performance. We went too fast [in the first half]. It takes energy from the muscles.”

Asked whether he might lower his record again, Kipchoge said he has “still more” in his legs, adding, “I hope the future is still great.”

Kipchoge holds course records in London and Tokyo, as well as Berlin, and has also won the Chicago Marathon, giving him four of the six World Marathon Majors. He hopes to win all six, leaving only New York and Boston to conquer, which he has said is on his bucket list.

“We believe in speaking with his group that New York is a nice option for him [in November] followed by Boston in the spring,” Mary Kate Shea, the professional athlete program manager for the Boston Marathon, told the Boston Globe in April. “We would be very excited if Eliud chose to top off his stellar career with racing Boston.”

His slowest marathon times — 2:08:44 and 2:08:38 — came in the Olympics, where there were no pacesetters.

Kipchoge, who also has the goal of winning the Olympic marathon three consecutive times, spoke of “limits” in a post-race Instagram message.

“Limits are there to be broken,” he posted, adding, “I can say that I am beyond happy today that the official world record is once again faster. Thank you to all the runners in the world that inspire me every day to push myself whereby I hope this result will inspire you to break your own limits. Whether that is your first run, a new personal best and anything in between. Believe that with the right heart and mind you can achieve greatness in all of life.”

