Nationals avoid sweep and 100th loss with 6-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI — Just before noon Sunday, in the visitors’ clubhouse at LoanDepot Park, a low-hanging television showed the National League East and wild-card races. The Washington Nationals, readying in that room for a series finale with the Miami Marlins, were 43 games back of the division lead and not listed in the wild-card hunt. If they ever had a mathematical shot at the playoffs, it faded quietly and swiftly in May or June.

Their record was 52-99, still the worst in the majors despite an uptick in quality of play across the past six weeks. But even with their struggles on the screen — with all of this losing boiled down to a few two-digit numbers — no one looked up. Shortstop CJ Abrams walked from the kitchen to the batting cage, bobbing his head to whatever played through his headphones. Victor Arano sat at his locker and stared at his iPhone. Jordan Weems tied his shoes.

And a few hours later, after the Marlins announced Manager Don Mattingly would not return in 2023, the Nationals avoided 100 losses, at least for another day. Washington beat Miami, 6-1, with Aníbal Sánchez, Erasmo Ramírez and Hunter Harvey teaming for seven scoreless innings before Carl Edwards Jr. was tagged with a late homer.

Joey Meneses smacked a two-run homer in the first and singled in the fifth, raising his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to .943. Abrams added three hits, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in one with an eighth-inning single.

Next is three with the Atlanta Braves, four with the Philadelphia Phillies and three at the New York Mets to finish the season.

“It’s been tough because I do love to win,” Manager Dave Martinez said of likely reaching 100 losses for the third time since the club moved to Washington. “... But I understand where we’re at. I understand the process of this whole thing, and … I didn’t know we were that close. I really didn’t. I’m focused on getting these guys better and having these guys being ready to compete next year.”

Full truth or not, baseball players and coaches are adept at putting on blinders. Take Sánchez, a 38-year-old righty who is using the twilight of a lost season to revive his career. In his past seven starts, including one shortened by rain in Philadelphia, Sánchez has yielded just five runs in 34⅓ innings. That’s good for a 1.31 ERA, shaved further by his five scoreless against the flatlining Marlins on Sunday.

The win, though, wasn’t without quirks. With two in the second, Victor Robles dropped down a safety squeeze and Abrams dashed for home. But after Abrams slid and stumbled past it, umpire Bill Miller made no signal, believing Abrams never touched the plate. Marlins catcher Nick Fortes jogged to the Nationals’ dugout and tagged Abrams at the top of the steps. Washington challenged, but the call stood.

“On the replay you can see my cleat kind of bounced up off the plate,” said Abrams, who made an error in the sixth but responded with some sharp plays. “But it is what it is. Kept playing. We won the game; that’s cool.”

Two innings later, once Miami starter Edward Cabrera exited with an ankle injury, the Nationals pulled off a double steal with Robles on first and Abrams on third. Fortes threw a rocket to second base with no one covering. The ball hit Robles’s left hand and trickled to the outfield, allowing Abrams to trot home with no protest. Then in the ninth, the Nationals tacked on an insurance run when Jerar Encarnacion overran Luis García’s single in right.

In the end, the Nationals’ young hitters thrived at the plate, their oldest pitcher thrived on the mound, and the Marlins … well, the Marlins didn’t thrive much at all. And yet the season series settled at 15-4 in Miami’s favor.

“The preparation for the game is the key for every successful game that I’ve had in the last two months,” said Sánchez, who has declared his intentions to pitch in 2023. “Executing everything that I’ve worked for has helped me to have the kind of game that I had today.”

Who will pitch for the Nationals against Atlanta? Cory Abbott on Monday, Paolo Espino on Tuesday and Josiah Gray on Wednesday, with Gray finally announced as a starter Sunday morning. For the past few weeks, the Nationals have waffled on how to manage Gray’s innings down the stretch. He is at 142⅔ after throwing six in Friday’s loss. His career high was 130 in 2019. But Gray, 24, will have at least one more outing before the season ends.

“A couple things,” Martinez said of deciding to pitch Gray again. “One, he still is strong. He’s still throwing the ball well. And two, we don’t know what’s going to happen with [Patrick] Corbin yet. Corbin is going to skip a start [because of back spasms].

“But I like the way [Gray] threw the ball. A big thing is he threw a lot more change-ups, and we want to continue to see him develop his change-up. So we’re going to give him another start and we’ll go from there. He deserves it. He’s learning; he’s developing.”

