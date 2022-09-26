With Nicklas Backstrom still out, Connor McMichael has ‘great opportunity’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With Nicklas Backstrom out of the lineup for the start of the season as he recovers from hip surgery, the Capitals once again have an opening at center. Among the top candidates to fill the role is second-year forward Connor McMichael. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McMichael, who played in 68 games for the Capitals last year as a rookie, played both wing and center in Washington. This season, McMichael is focused on winning the position battle for the team’s second-line center. He’s mainly played down the middle during his hockey career and wants to continue that full-time with the Capitals.

“That's my natural position and that's where I want to perform,” McMichael said.

The Capitals’ coaching staff and management have agreed they prefer McMichael at center, but there were stretches last season that they needed wingers to fill holes and wanted to see if McMichael would be a good fit. This season, Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said he would try McMichael at wing and center during the preseason to examine all options.

McMichael has tough competition for the second-line center role.

Newcomer Dylan Strome, 25, has more NHL experience and scored 22 goals and 26 assists in 69 games for Chicago last season. Strome has shown his ability to play wing and center, with no outwardly strong preference. On the first day of training camp, Strome was slotted as a left winger while McMichael was at center.

“That is always a good thing, to have a battle with your teammates and kind of compete for certain spots in the lineup and it is good to kind of get a kick in your [butt] and get going a little bit,” McMichael said. “I’m having a lot of fun.”

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov said McMichael has a “great opportunity” this season to prove himself and praised his all-around abilities.

“He’s a great, great player and great kid,” Kuznetsov said. “Well, he’s not a kid anymore, he’s a grown man … he can skate, he got skill, he can shoot. All he need just a little bit more confidence, right?”

McMichael furthered his case to win the role during the Capitals’ preseason opener Sunday afternoon. He was the centerman on a line with Alexander Suzdalev and Anthony Mantha. He won seven of 10 faceoffs, had a couple shots on goal and saw time on the power play and penalty kill.

“Last year I didn’t get many opportunities so just to get to show what I can do on the power play, it meant a lot and obviously,” McMichael said. “I was on the PK [Sunday], too, and I like both of those roles and I like how the coaches are testing me out there so hopefully I can stick to it.”

To help improve his game, McMichael gained about five pounds of muscle while working with trainer Gary Roberts. He now weighs about 190 pounds and said he was careful to not put on too much weight but wanted to feel stronger overall.

“Especially [Sunday] I felt like I was a lot stronger on my stick and I won a few more battles than last year,” McMichael said. “I think that is something I am working toward.”

And while McMichael ultimately wants to be a center in the league, he also values the ability to play different roles. Laviolette has repeatedly stated he likes having more than four players who can play center in the lineup so he can easily switch up lines and change players in the faceoff circle.

“It is always good when guys can be versatile and play up and down the lineup in different positions so that is something I pride myself on,” McMichael said. “If a winger goes down I can fill that role, center goes down I can also step in. I think it’s a big part of my game.”

