Just a week after his father’s killing, D.C. boxer will return to the ring

Less than 48 hours after his father was fatally shot, D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison walked past the spot where the killing unfolded. Chilling reminders included blood on the street outside Buddy Harrison’s residence in Southeast Washington and bullet holes in a nearby door. It’s the same apartment where Hernandez-Harrison grew up while being taught how to fight by his father, who would go on to double as his trainer — and only a block from his current home.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I’m doing good,” Hernandez-Harrison told The Washington Post on Monday. “I struggle with one part: I don’t like that he was by himself at the end. Just the thought that he’s just laying there by himself, that’s the only part that I struggle with. Other than that, I’m really at peace.”

Hernandez-Harrison confirmed he would fight as scheduled Saturday in the main event of a card at Entertainment and Sports Arena, where tributes to Harrison are in the planning stages. Harrison, 62, would have wanted “Beltway Battles: Round 3,” the final installment of a series aimed at reviving the sport’s rich tradition in the D.C. area, to go on even in his absence, Hernandez-Harrison and promoter Thomas LaManna noted.

“It’s boxing, which automatically will make you remember Buddy and think about Buddy,” LaManna said. “I know Dusty has a great support team around him. ... The decision to fight, they’re going to support him. They’re going to be behind him 120 percent — me as well. We’re going to make sure that he’s in the perfect head space to be great on Saturday.”

With Harrison overseeing workouts over the past five months, Hernandez-Harrison had lost 70 pounds to prepare for his first fight in 2½ years. Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 knockouts), who fought as a welterweight early in his pro career, had ballooned to 270 pounds during a hiatus from the ring related to the coronavirus pandemic.

He became a promoter in that time, founding DHH Promotions, and along with LaManna, who also continues to box professionally, assembled cards for the first two “Beltway Battles” shows. This time, Hernandez-Harrison has concentrated on being in the ring rather than managing logistics associated with the bouts.

“He was extremely excited about me fighting,” Hernandez-Harrison said of his father. “If I don’t fight Saturday, when am I going to fight, you know what I mean? I’ve put my body through hell. I didn’t want it all to be for nothing.”

Harrison was the first to put boxing gloves on his son when he was 2, and he performed the same task as recently as Thursday, when the two took part in an open workout for the media at Urban Boxing in Navy Yard. The next day, Harrison posted an image of him and his son on social media, writing: “I am still lacing his gloves at 28 years old. I thank Jesus for the opportunity to do so.”

That picture has generated hundreds of tributes to Harrison, whose work in the community included providing food, clothing and shoes for the homeless. He also mentored disadvantaged youth at his gym, Old School Boxing, in Hillcrest Heights, Md. But Harrison often recounted the horrors of gun violence close to home, saying he would hear shots before going to bed and wake up to more in the morning.

Before Monday, Hernandez-Harrison had not spoken publicly about his father’s death, which D.C. police are investigating as a homicide. Harrison was shot outside his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE, per police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspects were described as three men dressed in black carrying handguns. Homicide detectives said they are searching for a white Kia Optima with Ohio license plate JAU 3816 in connection with the shooting, which took place around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s going to be weird,” Hernandez-Harrison said of Saturday’s bout against an opponent to be named. “… [Harrison was] a great cornerman. My dad, he would tell you, he’s not really a teacher in the gym, like breaking things down, but he’s great in the corner. That’s going to be a hard voice to replace.”

