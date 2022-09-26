Football Top 20: Spalding, Quince Orchard earn key conference wins

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This past weekend had teams diving into the bulk of conference play. And the D.C. area’s top squads clarified their positions atop their leagues. No. 4 Archbishop Spalding opened Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A conference play with a blowout win over reigning champion Calvert Hall. In Montgomery County, No. 5 Quince Orchard still hasn’t allowed a point after its victory over No. 20 Damascus. In Prince George’s County, No. 9 C.H. Flowers blew out Bowie in a battle of undefeated teams.

Other significant winners included No. 15 Archbishop Carroll, which defeated McDonogh for its first standout victory, and No. 16 Douglass, which beat the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s Bishop McNamara.

D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association division play begins this week; WCAC teams will wrap up their nonconference schedules.

Advertisement

1. St. John’s (4-1) Last ranked: 1

The D.C. private school overcame a slow start in its 41-24 win at Central (Mass.).

Next: Saturday vs. Cedar Grove (Ga.), 1 p.m.

2. Good Counsel (4-1) LR: 2

The Olney private school’s first WCAC win came over St. Mary’s Ryken, 39-13.

Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

3. DeMatha (4-1) LR: 3

The Stags capped their nonconference slate with a 28-0 win over Life Christian Academy.

Next: Oct. 7 at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m.

4. Archbishop Spalding (4-1) LR: 4

The Cavaliers began MIAA play with a 42-7 win over reigning champion Calvert Hall.

Next: Friday at Pallotti, 7 p.m.

5. Quince Orchard (4-0) LR: 5

The Cougars continued their shutout streak in their 28-0 win over Damascus.

Next: Friday at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.

6. Freedom (Woodbridge) (5-0) LR: 7

The Eagles surpassed 60 points for the third time in their 61-0 win over Gar-Field.

Advertisement

Next: Friday vs. Forest Park, 7 p.m.

7. Gonzaga (3-2) LR: 6

The Eagles fell behind early in their 31-21 loss to Philadelphia powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep.

Next: Friday at Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (4-0) LR: 8

The Pumas posted their third consecutive shutout in their 61-0 win over Oxon Hill.

Next: Friday vs. Gwynn Park, 7 p.m.

9. C.H. Flowers (4-0) LR: 9

The Jaguars beat Bowie, 54-7, in a battle of undefeated Prince George’s County teams.

Next: Friday vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.

10. Battlefield (4-0) LR: 10

The Bobcats’ 35-0 win over Osbourn marked was their third shutout this season.

Next: Friday vs. Freedom (South Riding), 7 p.m.

11. Northern (4-0) LR: 11

The Patriots scored at least 34 points for the third consecutive game in their 41-20 win over St. Charles.

Next: Friday vs. Leonardtown, 7 p.m.

12. Stone Bridge (4-1) LR: 12

Advertisement

The reigning Virginia Class 5 champions’ first blowout win came against Riverside, 59-7.

Next: Friday vs. Broad Run, 7 p.m.

13. Lake Braddock (4-0) LR: 15

The Bruins’ most dominant performance yet came in their 62-7 win over Annandale.

Next: Friday at South Lakes, 7 p.m.

14. Theodore Roosevelt (3-1) LR: 14

The Northwest Washington program had a bye before diving into DCIAA Stars division play.

Next: Friday at Jackson-Reed, 6 p.m.

15. Archbishop Carroll (3-2) LR: 16

The D.C. private school earned its first marquee win, 14-7, over McDonogh.

Next: Saturday vs. Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.

16. Douglass (4-0) LR: 17

The Eagles proved they can beat private schools with a 14-0 win over Bishop McNamara.

Next: Saturday at Central, 2 p.m.

17. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) LR: 13

After back-to-back wins, the Eagles were no match for Ohio powerhouse St. Edward in their 37-6 loss.

Advertisement

Next: Friday at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 7 p.m.

18. Tuscarora (4-0) LR: 19

The Huskies stopped Briar Woods’ final two-point conversion attempt in their 22-20 win.

Next: Friday vs. Loudoun County, 7 p.m.

19. Georgetown Prep (2-1) LR: 20

The North Bethesda private school was idle after its setback to Woodberry Forest.

Next: Friday vs. Riverdale Baptist, 7 p.m.

20. Damascus (3-1) LR: 18

The Swarmin’ Hornets’ strong start was halted in a 28-0 loss to Quince Orchard.

Next: Friday at Watkins Mill, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Centreville, Fairfax, Patriot, Seneca Valley, St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

GiftOutline Gift Article