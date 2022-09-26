Myles Garrett hospitalized after car flips; injuries are not life-threatening

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital with what police described as injuries that were not life-threatening after the vehicle he was driving flipped over in a single-car crash Monday afternoon. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight A female passenger also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which said impairment from alcohol or drugs was not suspected.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said (via ESPN) that he was expected to be discharged from the hospital Monday night. Lynn tweeted that Garrett “has been alert and responsive” and that the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Garrett, 26, reportedly was driving southbound in Sharon Township when his Porsche 911 Turbo S was damaged in a rollover incident off the right side of the roadway. State troopers responded to a report of a crash around 3 p.m.

We were on scene just as it was clearing out. Here’s a look at what his car looked like after the accident near Wadsworth in Sharon Twp ⤵️ https://t.co/fmr2a9tWAy pic.twitter.com/Jl4EtsDCSf — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) September 27, 2022

Garrett owns a home in Sharon Township, which is south of the Browns’ training facility in Berea. The team held a practice Monday until approximately 12:30 p.m., according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The newspaper reported that Garrett participated in the practice and then remained at the facility for a short period.

The Browns confirmed that Garrett was in a one-car crash after leaving their facility and said in a statement they were “gathering more information.”

It was initially unclear whether Garrett will be able to take the field when Cleveland plays at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The crash is under investigation. The OHSP stated Garrett and his passenger were wearing safety belts.

“That’s why safety belts help,” a spokesman for the OHSP, Sgt. Ray Santiago, told the Plain Dealer. He added, “We’re very grateful that he and his passenger are alive.”

Selected by the Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. A two-time first-team all-pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he set a franchise record with 16 sacks last season. With a career total of 61.5, he is one sack away from topping Cleveland’s all-time mark.

