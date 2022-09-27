The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about the MLB home stretch? Ask The Post.

By
and 
 
September 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Yankees star Aaron Judge finds himself in the midst of a historic season. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)

Aaron Judge is stuck on 60 homers for the season. Albert Pujols has sailed to 700 for his career. And oh, by the way — the baseball postseason begins next week, with a new format and all manner of possibilities.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

With the final week of the season upon us, there’s still much to be determined about playoff participants and matchups. There are postseason awards to discuss. There are issues for the Washington Nationals going forward. There are rules changes on the horizon. There is no shortage of topics.

With that, I’ll be joined by Chelsea Janes, our national baseball writer, for a live Q&A session. We’ll start publishing answers at 2 p.m. Tuesday — a slight delay from our normal time — but please feel free to submit questions early below. Thanks in advance!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of MLB:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...