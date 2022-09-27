What questions do you have about the MLB home stretch? Ask The Post.

Aaron Judge is stuck on 60 homers for the season. Albert Pujols has sailed to 700 for his career . And oh, by the way — the baseball postseason begins next week, with a new format and all manner of possibilities.

With the final week of the season upon us, there’s still much to be determined about playoff participants and matchups. There are postseason awards to discuss. There are issues for the Washington Nationals going forward. There are rules changes on the horizon. There is no shortage of topics.