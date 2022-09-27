Holy Cross volleyball edges O’Connell in clash of WCAC heavyweights

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The final two undefeated teams in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference went head to head Tuesday night in a rematch of last year’s conference championship final. This time, Holy Cross came out on top, defeating Bishop O’Connell in five sets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The defending champion Knights (14-1) and perennially strong Tartans (10-0) traded points and sets, and ultimately Holy Cross outside hitter Emerson Sellman took charge. Her consistent offense clinched a 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6 victory in Arlington.

“She was basically unstoppable tonight,” Holy Cross Coach Dave Geiser said. “I thought we played great, O’Connell played great, but Emmi was the difference-maker.”

Despite tweaking her knee in warmups, the 6-foot-4 junior showed no signs of weakness when the match began. Setter Jaylyn Simon consistently set her up during nervous moments late in the fourth and fifth sets, and Sellman usually finished.

“It made me more aggressive because I feel like I play better in the more tense situations,” Sellman said. “I was telling Jaylyn to set me a lot because I was kind of feeling it, so that worked out.”

Sellman ended the game with 30 kills and 12 digs. She was supported on defense by Isabella Moreno and Teresa Edwards, whose passes allowed Simon to set good balls. Senior Daniella Suarez and junior right-side hitter Abigail Sloan also racked up points for the team when Sellman was in the back row.

On the other side of the net, O’Connell had trouble defensively. The Knights were largely unable to block or convert Sellman’s hits, although Connecticut commit Grace Maria had a few good offensive plays of her own, thanks to setter Erin Debiec putting the ball up for her. Ultimately, they couldn’t stop Sellman.

Last year, the Knights did enough to neutralize Sellman in the WCAC title game and scored a three-set sweep to capture their first league title since 1995. Though not exactly redemption for their loss in the championship final, Sellman and Geiser felt as if the Tartans’ victory instilled confidence in the team.

Both sides appear to be the class of the conference again this year.

“My guess is, if everything goes well, we’ll see them in the finals again,” Geiser said. “At that point, we can hope for redemption, but tonight it’s good.”

