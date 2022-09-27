Paolo Espino’s reliability endures, but Nats’ pitcher remains winless

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More significant than what Paolo Espino did on the mound Tuesday night — five innings, four earned runs, a performance good for the wrong end of an 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves — was why he started again in the first place. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the home stretch of this season, the Washington Nationals have way more rotation questions than answers. Josiah Gray will pitch what could be his final outing of the year Wednesday, though the Nationals keep pushing him despite a month-long insistence to limit his September innings. After that, Aníbal Sánchez, Erick Fedde and Cory Abbott are the only definitive options for four games in three days against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Patrick Corbin is dealing with back spasms. MacKenzie Gore, fresh off a rough rehab appearance in Rochester, will either debut for the Nationals in the next week or in April. Cade Cavalli, 4⅓ major league innings to his name, has only thrown lightly in his recovery from shoulder inflammation.

Advertisement

So that’s how Espino, 35, wound up with his 18th start of the season. Flexibility born of uncertainty has defined his entire time with the Nationals (53-101). After he retired the first 10 batters he faced — and after Atlanta beat him with Michael Harris II’s two-run triple in the fourth and solo homers in the fifth from Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuña Jr. — the Braves tacked on against Washington’s bullpen and defense.

Jordan Weems was burned on Eddie Rosario’s two-run double in the sixth, which came after César Hernández couldn’t retire William Contreras on a routine grounder to the right side, delaying his throw just long enough for Contreras to beat it by a step. In the seventh, Acuña punched his second homer of the night, rocking a solo shot off Mason Thompson. Then in the eighth, CJ Abrams’s error allowed Harris to reach, and he scored on Erasmo Ramírez’s wild pitch with two outs.

The Nationals scored on the first of Luke Voit’s two doubles and then on a solo homer for Victor Robles.

Advertisement

With the New York Mets losing in Miami, the Braves (97-58) pulled into a tie with the Mets atop the National League East. And while Espino (0-8) is now 5⅔ innings away from setting the record for most in a season without a win, the Nationals, at the very least, know what they’ll get with the right-handed journeyman.

Espino’s numbers in 2021: 109⅔ innings, 4.27 ERA, 19 homers, 108 hits, 25 walks, 92 strikeouts.

Espino’s numbers in 2022: 113 innings, 4.30 ERA, 21 homers, 126 hits, 22 walks, 92 strikeouts.

Could Gore start for the Nationals in 2022? Tuesday afternoon, Manager Dave Martinez seemed less confident than he did with previous answers to the same question. This version — “I think he can, but I want to make sure he throws his bullpen” — is predicated on an extended bullpen session that could total between 45 and 50 pitches. In theory, Gore lines up for a doubleheader with the Phillies on Saturday, which is convenient because Washington is already short on arms for those games. But his participation in the twin bill is far from a guarantee.

Advertisement

The latest on Cavalli? “He threw the other day and he’s supposed to go out there and play catch again today,” Martinez said before his club fell to Atlanta again. “... If he can finish up continuing to throw and build him and everything feels good, I feel pretty good going into this winter and getting ready for spring training.”

Is Nelson Cruz out for the season? While Martinez didn’t officially shut down Cruz, the outlook isn’t promising. Cruz, 42, is still dealing with the left eye inflammation that has sidelined him for the past two weeks. He has taken batting practice, felt fine, then had blurry vision return, making Martinez extra cautious. So if Cruz is finished for the year, his tenure here will include 10 homers, a team-best 64 RBI and a disappointing on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .651.

Cruz signed a one-year, $15 million deal in the spring, with the Nationals hoping he could be flipped at the deadline for at least one prospect. That plan never came to fruition.

GiftOutline Gift Article