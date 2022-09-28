Caps newbies Dylan Strome, Connor Brown spark preseason win over Flyers

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Two Washington Capitals newcomers spearheaded the offense Wednesday night and backup goalie Charlie Lindgren played two strong periods in a 3-1 preseason win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dylan Strome scored twice and Connor Brown recorded the first goal of the game in a contest that tilted heavily in Washington’s favor. Brown found a bouncing puck in the Flyers’ zone and scored from the slot to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the second period. Strome’s one-timer from the right circle on the power play made it 2-0. Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers before Strome added an insurance goal late in the third.

The Capitals’ next preseason game is Friday against the Red Wings in Detroit.

Four takeaways from the win over the Flyers:

Offseason signings flash

The goals from Brown and Strome eased some offensive worries. Washington struggled early, mustering two shots for the majority of the first period before a flurry of shots late. The second and third periods brought more scoring chances for the Capitals and also showcased what Strome and Brown, two significant offseason signings, can bring to the attack.

“I thought they were good all night,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of the pair. “Their whole line [with Joe Snively] was really good. They worked, they got good skill, they complemented each other and they brought a lot of speed. I thought Brownie did a good job at dogging pucks. … Stromer was around the puck all night. Really good.”

Without Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) out to start the season, Washington will look to add offensive production to its top two forward lines. Brown and Strome are likely to occupy those top two lines, with Strome looking to build off his career-best 22 goals last season in Chicago. Brown was a 20-goal scorer in Toronto during the 2016-17 season; he scored 10 goals last season in Ottawa.

Strong debut for Lindgren

While there isn’t any competition for the backup goaltending role, Lindgren still needs to “prove himself,” according to Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan. Lindgren, 28, only appeared in five NHL games last season with the St. Louis Blues but is entering his seventh NHL season. Lindgren will see a healthy amount of action as Darcy Kuemper’s designated backup.

On Wednesday, Lindgren made his preseason debut with Washington. He stopped all 13 shots he faced in 40 minutes of work.

“That was exactly how I would want my first game to go, getting the feel of the puck again, seeing game action so I didn’t think my job was too hard tonight,” Lindgren said. “I thought our guys did an awesome job, obviously. It’s a good way to build a little bit of confidence.”

Zach Fucale played the final period. Lindgren’s night was highlighted by his save on Wade Allison in the first period, who tried a backhander in front. Lindgren was largely untested by the Flyers.

A 'stronger’ Aliaksei Protas?

Aliaksei Protas, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward entering his second NHL season, has been turning heads during camp. Noticeably bigger and stronger this year than last, his speed and physicality on the ice has stood out in the first two preseason games.

Not only does Protas appear more comfortable and confident on the ice, but he looks like a player ready for a full-time role with the Capitals. But while he made his NHL debut and played in 33 games last year for Washington, it seems unlikely Protas will suit up for the Capitals on opening night. Instead, Protas likely has a better shot to be the Capitals’ 13th forward.

Washington has given him ample opportunities to state his case. He has played on lines with veterans during the preseason, including Marcus Johansson on Wednesday night and with Nic Dowd and Conor Sheary on Sunday afternoon.

Against the Flyers, Protas looked noticeably quicker and faster. Protas said last season that one of the biggest aspects of his game that he was working on was his skating.

“He’s great. It looks like he got — I don’t want to say bigger because he’s a big boy,” T.J. Oshie said. “But it looks like he got a little stronger over the offseason. He’s working hard out here. He looks more comfortable in this camp as far as making plays, [he] doesn’t seem very jittery.”

A fit for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby?

With Carl Hagelin out indefinitely with eye and lower-body injuries, Washington is in need of a fourth-line left winger.

When Hagelin suffered his eye injury in March last season, the Capitals recalled Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the team’s AHL affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Washington saw Jonsson-Fjallby as Hagelin’s short-term replacement on the fourth line and potentially a long-term solution. Jonsson-Fjallby ended up playing 14 games for the Capitals but did not play in the postseason.

This season, Jonsson-Fjallby has yet to emerge as an option for that fourth-line spot. Johansson and Sheary have occupied that left wing role during training camp, with Jonsson-Fjallby cycling in only once during practices. His assets include speed and penalty-killing.

