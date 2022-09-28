CJ Abrams’s up-and-down night ends with a walk-off hit and a Nats win

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CJ Abrams capped a three-hit night Wednesday with a walk-off single into right field, scoring Alex Call and lifting the Washington Nationals to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. It was the first walk-off hit for the rookie, whose night was one of peaks and valleys. Just two innings earlier, in a 2-2 game, the shortstop committed a cardinal baseball sin: He failed to run out a groundball leading off the bottom of the eighth. And even when the throw pulled first baseman Matt Olson off the bag, Abrams was still out after Olson lunged for the base and beat Abrams by a half-step. Had Abrams been running at full speed, he would have easily beaten A.J. Minter's throw.

“That can’t happen,” Abrams said. “I talked to Davey [Martinez] about it. Won’t happen again, for sure.”

He redeemed himself in extra innings, however, and put a dent in the Braves’ push for the NL East title in the process. With two outs and runners on second and third, Abrams pounced on a change-up from Braves reliever Jackson Stephens and punched it through the hole to right. Soon after, he received the requisite Gatorade bath as he gave a postgame interview.

“What I loved is that he was very poised,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “He took his swings and then, all of a sudden, a guy makes a good pitch. And he stayed down, stayed with it, was able to get good wood on it and put it in the hole.”

The Nationals’ win, coupled with the Mets’ rally to beat Miami, left New York with a one-game lead in the NL East as the season enters its final week.

Abrams (3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored) is starting to show the hitting prowess that made him such a coveted prospect in the return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline Aug 2. Martinez moved him up to second in the lineup, something he said he wanted to do earlier in the season.

Abrams and starter Josiah Gray — two key prospects that came to the Nationals at the past two deadlines — were crucial to Wednesday’s win. Gray, in perhaps his final start of 2022, delivered six strong innings, allowing just two hits and two walks on 85 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Washington scored a run in the first on a Luke Voit sacrifice fly but Gray gave the run right back when he allowed a solo shot to Olson in the second. Gray jumped ahead 0-2 against Olson, then threw an outside fastball that caught too much of the plate and Olson took the ball to the opposite field.

Gray uses his fastball more than any pitch (40 percent of the time) and it can be effective for setting up the rest of his pitches. But when he relies on it too heavily, hitters have taken advantage. Statcast, an all-encompassing metric, considers his fastball a well-below average pitch whereas his slider rates as above-average. Opponents have a .725 slugging percentage against Gray’s fastball and have hit 24 of a league-leading 38 homers allowed by Gray off the pitch.

Gray threw seven fastballs in the first inning, then two in his first at-bat to Olson. Following the homer, he threw fastballs just four more times the rest of the outing and completely abandoned the pitch in the fourth and sixth innings. He relied primarily on his slider, his curveball and his sinker — which he debuted in his previous outing in Miami and prefers to throw to right-handed hitters.

The results were effective; he didn’t allow a hit after the second inning and retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.

“With us, a lot of us being young and the young core, there’s going to be ebbs and flows in a season,” Gray said. “So understanding that, but also thinking of, ‘How are we going to look two years from now, three years from now?’ … As long as the team is willing to ride with us and let us fail, let us succeed, it’s going to be really fun.”

If Wednesday was his final outing, it was a solid finish to an up-and-down year for Gray, whose progression this season and in the future could mirror the Nationals’ trajectory in the future. The night started with a young pitcher in Gray and it ended with Abrams, whose success could have an effect on turning the tides for this ballclub as well.

How could Hurricane Ian affect this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies? Martinez said early Wednesday that he hadn’t heard about any concrete plans to move this weekend’s games, but had been told about potential contingency plans. He also hasn’t set their starting rotation yet because of potential changes.

Right now, there are four games scheduled with a Saturday doubleheader. The implications for this series are important for Philadelphia, who lead the Milwaukee Brewers by one game for the final NL wild card spot.

The Nationals could play a split doubleheader Friday, followed by single games Saturday and Sunday. If the teams are unable to play because of expected rain on Saturday and Sunday, the Phillies could come back on Oct. 6 to make up the remaining games before the playoffs.

