Still, the Dolphins didn’t just cover as underdogs; they won the game, providing a hefty boost to the bankrolls of anyone who opted for the +200 moneyline.
Bills offense ran 53 plays and didn't punt in the second half against the Dolphins. They scored 3 points— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 26, 2022
I’m still not sure what to make of Miami in the short term. Yes, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a stellar season, worthy of MVP buzz, yet you can’t help but wonder what to make of the Dolphins’ net success rate hovering below zero. Success rate is the percentage of plays that result in either a first down or touchdown, and right now Miami’s net success rate — theirs minus that of their opponents — is at minus-3 percent. Only six teams are worse heading into Week 4. Of course, it’s worth noting Miami’s net success rate was already negative before its game against Buffalo. In any case, I am not the only one feeling trepidation about the AFC East leaders. The Dolphins are 3½-point underdogs to the 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, an interesting number considering this year’s early season results.
Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers took care of business on the road, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 14-12. An Aaron Jones fumble at the Tampa 1-yard line made this game closer than it should have been, yet the Packers — like the Dolphins — won outright. That made the three points we got from the spread, which narrowed considerably by kickoff, a non-factor.
Best bets record: 3-4
Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (-1½)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Carolina Panthers -1½, playable to -2½
It’s hard to trust this Arizona team. They rank third to last in net success rate (minus-7 percent) and have scored almost 27 points fewer than you would expect this season after taking out points off turnovers, according to data from TruMedia. Why take out points scored off turnovers? Turnovers are fluky and not something you can count on week after week. Only the Houston Texans have underwhelmed by more this season — 27 fewer points than expected after adjusting for turnovers. Carolina, meantime, has a net success rate of plus-2 percent, ranking 10th best, with 11 more points scored than expected without turnovers.
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (-10½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Over 39.5 points, playable to 41. For the game, the pick is New England +10½, but it’s not a best bet.
Point totals have drifted lower this year, but avoiding this over might be a bridge too far. The Packers are scoring 19 more points per game than expected after adjusting for turnovers, with an early-down success rate of 45 percent, the eighth-highest in the league this season.
The Patriots, meanwhile, have gained the sixth-highest net yards per play (0.6) yet are being downgraded by oddsmakers and bettors because of the injury to quarterback Mac Jones, who will likely will miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain. Veteran Brian Hoyer, who appears to be the next man up, probably isn’t going set passing records, but he could very well play about as well as Jones did before the injury. After all, that’s a low bar. Jones is ranked 25th out of 32 passers this season according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, and 23rd out of 29 passers per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 4 slate.
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-3½)
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3½
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings (-2½), in London
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | NFL Network
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -2½
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Tennessee Titans +3
Chicago Bears at New York Giants (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Chicago Bears +3½
Buffalo Bills (-3½) at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Baltimore Ravens +3½
Los Angeles Chargers (-5) at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Houston Texans +5
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-4½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Detroit Lions -4½
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: New York Jets +3½
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (-6½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6½
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -3½
Cleveland Browns (-1½) at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +1½
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -2
Kansas City Chiefs (-2½) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -2½
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-2½)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN2
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -2½