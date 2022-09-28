New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (-10½)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Pick: Over 39.5 points, playable to 41. For the game, the pick is New England +10½, but it’s not a best bet.

Point totals have drifted lower this year, but avoiding this over might be a bridge too far. The Packers are scoring 19 more points per game than expected after adjusting for turnovers, with an early-down success rate of 45 percent, the eighth-highest in the league this season.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have gained the sixth-highest net yards per play (0.6) yet are being downgraded by oddsmakers and bettors because of the injury to quarterback Mac Jones, who will likely will miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain. Veteran Brian Hoyer, who appears to be the next man up, probably isn’t going set passing records, but he could very well play about as well as Jones did before the injury. After all, that’s a low bar. Jones is ranked 25th out of 32 passers this season according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, and 23rd out of 29 passers per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

