D.C. boxing card postponed after fatal shooting of trainer Buddy Harrison

A boxing card featuring D.C. fighter Dusty Hernandez-Harrison originally scheduled for Saturday night at Entertainment & Sports Arena has been postponed in the wake of the fatal shooting of Hernandez-Harrison’s father and trainer last weekend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, issued a statement late Thursday afternoon in conjunction with card’s promoters announcing the postponement.

“We just believe that there is always going to be plenty of time for boxing, for sporting events, which we love,” Events DC interim president and CEO Samuel R. Thomas Jr. said in a telephone interview. “But this is a time for mourning, for remembrance, an opportunity to honor a man who was beloved by many throughout the community.”

Buddy Harrison, 62, was shot Saturday morning outside his home along the 2700 block of 30th Street SE, according to D.C. police.

The postponement of “Beltway Battles: Round Three” comes amid an ongoing police investigation into the shooting. The suspects have been described as three men wearing black and carrying handguns. Homicide detectives indicated they were searching for a white Kia Optima with the Ohio license plate JAU 3816.

Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 knockouts), whose last fight was in February 2020, said earlier this week he was intent on fighting Saturday as a way to honor his father, a longtime fixture in the District boxing scene.

“He was extremely excited about me fighting,” Hernandez-Harrison said of his father. “If I don’t fight Saturday, when am I going to fight, you know what I mean? I’ve put my body through hell. I didn’t want it all to be for nothing.”

Harrison, a longtime fixture in the District boxing scene, taught Hernandez-Harrison to box beginning at age 2. The son has had his father in his corner ever since, including during this most recent training camp in which Hernandez-Harrison dropped 70 pounds.

Hernandez-Harrison also has served as one of the primary promoters for the Beltway Battles series aimed at reviving the rich history of boxing in the region, although for this card the founder of DHH Promotions had devoted almost all of his attention to activity inside the ring.

Officials from Events DC spoke with Hernandez-Harrison as well as co-promoter Thomas LaManna, president and founder of Rising Star Promotions, via telephone Thursday afternoon to discuss the postponement.

Neither Hernandez-Harrison nor LaManna, who also fights professionally, responded to text messages regarding the move to postpone. Both were expected to attend a vigil for Harrison on Thursday night to be held at the site of the shooting.

“It was a tough decision because as you can imagine, today is Thursday, and this is a decision that we have been swaying back and forth throughout the week, trying to figure out what is the right thing to do,” Thomas said. “It’s very difficult when you’re dealing with circumstances like this.”

The Entertainment & Sports Arena is located in Congress Heights, not far from the shooting, and with the suspects still at large, security issues surrounding the safety of those on the fight card, support staff, patrons and venue employees also were taken into consideration. Organizers said about 2,000 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s event, in a facility with a capacity of 4,200.

The first two Beltway Battles, held at the same arena, unfolded without incident. The most recent card took place May 28, with the first installment Oct. 29, 2021.

“We are fully aware that it’s an open case,” Thomas said. “Again with that, there’s a lot on people’s minds right now, and we want people to be able to focus on what they have to focus on and not have to focus, on top of that, to put it on a fight. It takes an incredible amount of attention to detail to produce an event, and as we were working through the past week, we can see how all those details, it was added weight for everyone.”

