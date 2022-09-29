Extreme skiing community gutted by Hilaree Nelson’s death in avalanche

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The niche community of mountain climbers and extreme skiers struggled to comprehend the death in Nepal of one of the most heralded and popular Americans in the sport, with one praising Hilaree Nelson for showing women “a path forward to lead a life of adventure in the big mountains and raise a family.”

Nelson, 49, and her partner, Jim Morrison, were skiing from the 26,775-foot summit of Mount Manaslu — the world’s eighth-tallest mountain — in what Morrison described as “tough conditions” Monday when an avalanche occurred. After authorities searched for two days, her body was recovered Wednesday.

“We quickly transitioned from climbing to skiing in cold and wind with a plan to ski around the corner and regroup with our Sherpa team. I skied first and after a few turns Hilaree followed and started a small avalanche. She was swept off her feet and carried down a narrow snow slope down the south side (opposite from climbing route) of the mountain over 5000 [feet],” Morrison wrote on Instagram. “I did everything I could to locate her but was unable to go down the face as I hoped to find her alive and live my life with her.”

Morrison wrote that the body of the Telluride, Colo., skier was recovered with the help of “an incredibly skilled pilot” who was able to land at 22,000 feet” and Mingma Tenzi Sherpa. The news stunned those who knew Nelson.

“Hilaree has been a force in my life and career since I moved to Telluride straight out of college in the ’90s,” Adrian Ballinger, a mountain guide, skier/climber and founder of Alpenglow Expeditions, wrote on Instagram. “First she was just an untouchable idol in a ski town. Then a hero from the pages of Nat Geo and The North Face. In 2012 she became a friend. And finally, in 2015, an expedition partner. It’s that trip, to attempt the first ski descent of Makalu together, that I’ve been dwelling on since her fall on Manaslu.”

Nelson and Morrison, who is from Tahoe, Calif., were among the hundreds of climbers who, with local guides, were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season. Nelson and Morrison had a wealth of experience, having reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-tallest mountain, in 2018.

Ballinger called Nelson, the mother of two young sons, “an incredible force in life” who had mentored his wife, Emily Harrington, a climber and adventurer as well, “in all things life and mountains — from snow baths at 21,000 feet to finding her power and strength and confidence, to beating the boys at arm wrestling, and so often, up and down the mountain. She showed me a path forward to lead a life of adventure in the big mountains, and raise a family — who brings their 5 and 7-year-old on a two week trek to 17,000 feet through leeches and mud and the monsoon in Nepal — Hilaree did and they thrived.”

Over the past two decades, Nelson had been in about 40 expeditions and was regarded as the “most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation” by one of her sponsors, North Face. She grew up in Seattle and spent weekends at Stevens Pass in Washington’s Cascades. According to the North Face, her post-college visit to Chamonix, France, at the foot of Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in Europe, hooked her on the sport.

She became the first woman to climb two of the world’s tallest mountains, Mount Everest and neighboring Mount Lhotse, in a 24-hour period in 2014. Four years later, she and Morrison became the first to ski down from the 27,940-foot summit of Lhotse. She wrote in 2019 about the difficulties of balancing her mountaineering career with motherhood. Nelson said she went on one expedition while six months pregnant and took pay cuts because, for an elite climber, “being pregnant was treated like an injury.” Harrington, who is pregnant with her first child, paid tribute to her decade of friendship and outdoor camaraderie with Nelson, praising her as a pioneer for women in the sport.

“I write this to tell you that beyond this tragedy, Hilaree was a force to be remembered not for this accident or even the physical mountains she climbed and so expertly skied down, but for unapologetically paving the way for women in this space to be everything they want to be,” she wrote on Instagram. “She broke ground and shattered expectations with a unique combination of grace and grit only a true leader possesses.”

Harrington praised her “intense desire to find her perceived limit and push past it balanced by her calm demeanor and tenderness as a friend and mentor. She was the best. Her influence and dedication to her passion has paved the way for future generations and will live on in each of us. Our world will miss Hils, but we are better because of who she was and the monumental impact she’s had on us all.”

Morrison wrote of his indescribable loss of “this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner” and turned his focus to her sons’ “steps forward. @hilareenelson is the most inspiring person in life and now her energy will guide our collective souls. Peace be with us all. Pray for her family and community which is broadly stretched across our planet. I’m devastated by the loss of her.”

Last week, Nelson wrote of the battle against the elements that brings exhaustion and exhilaration to the sport of extreme skiing.

“Back bent and head down. I haven’t felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya. These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways. The constant monsoon with its incessant rain and humidity has made me hopelessly homesick. I am challenged to find the peace and inspiration from the mountain when it’s been constantly shrouded in mist.”

One attempt at reaching the summit had to be abandoned, “knowing that would mean carrying our skis all the way back up the mountain again if, big if here, we try again for a summit. It was the best thing we could’ve done.

“As soon as I made the first turn in the sticky hot pow, in a total white out, all the weight and seriousness that had been plaguing me this whole trip faded to the background. With @jimwmorrison we skied about 4,500 [feet] of the 6,000 [-foot] descent to BC [base camp]. It was full of shenanigans rappelling over seracs [ridges of ice] with our skis on, posing for pictures with climbers going uphill. Laughing, racing ... and generally just finally being present and actually seeing what I have been seeing for weeks but not absorbing (hope that makes sense). We got back to BC soaking wet, in the pouring rain, just in time for a hearty BC dinner. Smiling and laughing felt amazing!”

