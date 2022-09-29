Maryland, feeling confident, gets a chance to show some growth

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nobody likes to lose. Coaches and players often dismiss the idea of moral victories. Yet, for Maryland football, Saturday’s 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan felt a little different from years prior. While the Terps aren’t satisfied with the game’s result, they can sense their growth. The next step of the program’s evolution will be to harness this expanding confidence and take care of business at home against Michigan State on Saturday.

“We’re in search of continuous improvement and I think that’s what the tape shows. Every week, every person in our program, from coaches to players, are looking to find a way to improve,” said Maryland Coach Michael Locksley. “Even though it was a tough loss, and we never celebrate those, I thought we did see improvement out of our team.”

Last season, the Wolverines marched into College Park and completely outclassed Maryland in a 59-18 victory. This year, the game came down to the final minutes. Players left their first Big Ten test of the season feeling not like they lost, but that they beat themselves.

“Anyone watching that game can see the growth of our program,” Locksley said. “Players see it, which is a testament to the investment that they make each and every day, from the end of last season until now. The investment that these guys have made, I’ve been really pleased with.”

Advertisement

With the struggling Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) traveling to College Park, the Terps are not taking their next challenge lightly. Both of Michigan State’s losses have come against teams now ranked in the Top 25 — No. 15 Washington and No. 21 Minnesota. The Spartans, who went 11-2 last year and won the Peach Bowl in Coach Mel Tucker’s second season in East Lansing, have been plagued by injuries this year.

Maryland will need to continue its progression to tally its first conference win of 2022. In prior years, the Terps have shown a tendency to fade as the level of competition intensifies. Maryland is 6-18 in Big Ten competition since the start of 2019. Saturday will be another chance to prove that this team is different. That begins with a strong, focused week of preparation, building on the jolt of confidence from last Saturday.

“I’m proud of the way that our guys have responded after the loss [and] the way they’re preparing,” Locksley said. “We had a really good energized practice [Monday]. We stood toe to toe with the reigning champions but we’re still not there so that means we got work to do.”

The Terps will need to hone in their defensive execution to be victorious Saturday. Maryland held up well against a strong Michigan offense, but a few explosive plays proved costly in Ann Arbor. Last year, quarterback Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes to lead the Spartans to a 40-21 win over Maryland in East Lansing. This year, the Terps feel their versatility can address the defensive woes against the top teams in the Big Ten.

Advertisement

“Every week, I feel like we’re improving from last year. We weren’t as versatile as we are this year,” said redshirt senior linebacker Ahmad McCullough. “We have the ability to give multiple different presentations of defense. I feel like we’re improving and we’re understanding our strengths as a defense.”

Offensively, the Terps have played well in the early going. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten in both total offense (473.5 yards per game) and passing (299.8 yards per game) while averaging 37 points per contest. The offense has continued to improve over recent years with redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa at the helm. However, like the defense, the offense must prove they can get it done in the big moments against elite competition. The group is confident that their preparation will begin to pay off on the bigger stages.

“Obviously playing in a big stadium like that, it’s a big opportunity. We do take some confidence away from that.” Tagovailoa said. “Our confidence comes always from within which is something that I really love about this team. We always have confidence in ourselves because of the hard work we put in.”

Advertisement

Tagovailoa didn’t play in the final drive at Michigan with rib and knee trouble. Locksley said the quarterback’s status would be a game-time decision, but Tagovailoa said he feels “100 percent” healthy and appeared to participate fully during the media-viewing portion of Tuesday’s practice.

For the Terps, each new challenge is an opportunity to grow and prove they belong with the Big Ten elite. If Maryland has truly turned a corner, it will have an opportunity to prove it Saturday.

“We still got a lot of work to do. We’re still in the developmental stage of our program,” Locksley said. “We’re still chasing playing a perfect game, and being able to execute at a high level to find a way to win games like [Michigan].”

GiftOutline Gift Article