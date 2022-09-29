Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa exits field on stretcher with head, neck injuries

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to a hospital by ambulance after suffering head and neck injuries during the Miami Dolphins' game Thursday night at Cincinnati.

The Dolphins said in a statement at halftime of the game that Tagovailoa had been "taken to a local hospital for further evaluation" and was "conscious and has movement in all his extremities."

His injury came four days after he was cleared to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla., after being examined for a possible head injury. Tagovailoa and Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said then that Tagovailoa had suffered a back injury in that game. The NFL and the NFL Players Association are conducting a joint review to determine whether the league’s concussion protocols were followed properly in that case.

Tagovailoa started the game Thursday night and played most of the first half. He was injured on a sack by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou late in the second quarter. The back of Tagovailoa’s head appeared to hit the turf. He remained on the ground and held his hands in front of his face with some of his fingers bent awkwardly.

Many other Dolphins players stood nearby on the field as members of the team’s medical staff examined Tagovailoa. He was placed on a stretcher and left the stadium in an ambulance. He reportedly was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

McDaniel told Amazon, which was carrying the game, at halftime that Tagovailoa was conscious and speaking to his coach while on the field, wondering what had happened on the play. McDaniel described it as a “scary moment,” Amazon reported.

“I think that’s one of the toughest scenes I’ve ever seen…. That was a scary scene,” former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, once a teammate of Tagovailoa, said on Amazon’s halftime show.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman said on Amazon: “It brings us back to a sense of reality of the violence of this game…. You hate to see those things.”

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

Other observers questioned whether Tagovailoa should have been playing in Thursday’s game.

“That’s a serious injury,” former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe wrote on Twitter. “Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday[-]Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. [The] Dolphins failed Tua.”

Christopher Nowinski, the founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, wrote on Twitter: “This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right.”

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa was not in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Bills in the first half after being shoved to the ground on a play by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa got to his feet after the play but stumbled. He left the game and walked off the field with members of the medical staff. But Tagovailoa was cleared and returned to that game to begin the second half. He and McDaniel said afterward that Tagovailoa had injured his back, not his head.

The NFLPA exercised its right to initiate a joint review with the NFL as to whether the concussion protocols were followed properly. Those protocols outline a step-by-step process for evaluating a player suspected to have suffered a head injury. A player can return to a game if cleared by the team physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant following several tests.

The protocols say a player may not to return to a game if he demonstrates “gross motor instability” that is “determined by [the] team physician, in consultation with the [unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant], to be neurologically caused.”

Stop showing the replays. Please. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 30, 2022

The league said Wednesday that the review was ongoing but it had “every indication” that the protocols had been followed properly. Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy said in a conference call with reporters then that the league welcomed the review.

“We think that upholding the protocol is of great import,” Miller said Wednesday. “Obviously the Players Association does as well. And that usually takes a week or two to make sure that we’ve spent enough time with all of the people who are involved in the protocol and the evaluation to get a sense as to whether it was followed. Every indication from our perspective is that it was. I know the player, the coach and others have spoken to this. And we are engaged in that review now. So we'll come back with a formal answer to that question, something that we want to engage in and make sure all that needs to be done for player protection is done.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was shown in attendance at Thursday’s game.

The scene was troubling to many who saw it.

“Stop showing the replays. Please,” Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt wrote on Twitter.

