Fixing Virginia Tech’s offense is going to be a long-term job

BLACKSBURG, Va. — After Virginia Tech’s least productive offensive showing of the season last week in a loss riddled with errors of the mind and body, Hokies football coach Brent Pry did not equivocate when assessing the state of the program in the early stages of a rebuild. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This is kind of where we’re at as a team right now,” said Pry, in his first season as a head coach. “You don’t fix certain things — you can look at the stats and the number of penalties, but you don’t fix certain things just in a couple of weeks. It’s an overall mind-set and the manner in which you play.”

The grim evaluation came on the heels of a 33-10 loss in which Virginia Tech managed a season-low in points and total yards (228), drawing jeers from what was at kickoff a highly charged, overflow crowd at Lane Stadium. Instead of harnessing that energy the Hokies managed just 35 rushing yards for their fewest since 2015.

Pry’s remarks also served as a stark reminder of just how much needs to be addressed in order for Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) to emerge from years of offensive decay marked by a revolving door of quarterbacks.

Heading into its game against North Carolina (3-1, 0-0) on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, the Hokies have had six players take snaps with some regularity over the past three years, underscoring an alarming lack of continuity at the most impactful position on the field.

Virginia Tech, meantime, is ranked 12th out of 14 schools in the ACC in both total offense (330 yards per game) and scoring (20.3 points per game).

Grant Wells, this season’s starting quarterback, has completed 79 of 131 attempts for 844 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions over four games. Against the Mountaineers he went 16 for 35 with 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Wells’s interception handed West Virginia the final points of the game when Jacolby Spells took the ball back 27 yards to the end zone with 9:36 to play in the fourth quarter, sending fans streaming toward the exits.

Wells also missed on a handful of deep passes to wide-open teammates in the first half that could have drastically altered the complexion of the game when the Hokies were still within reach of reclaiming the Black Diamond Trophy.

“I think we’ll continue growing and learning from each other until the last game of the season,” Wells said. “Everybody’s learning how [first-year offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen] likes to call a game, and that will continue throughout the season. Obviously we’ve learned from our mistakes game to game.”

The redshirt junior transfer from Marshall, where he was selected Conference USA first-team and freshman of the year, won the starting job following a competition in spring practice and preseason camp against Jason Brown, a transfer from South Carolina.

Pry did not hint at a quarterback change this week, indicating Wells has played well enough in spots for the Hokies to be able to win if it weren’t for committing 15 penalties for 132 yards or other mental mistakes such as being out of position at critical times.

Plus, Wells was clearly more comfortable directing the offense during spring and camp, where he gained considerable separation over Brown and compelled Pry and Bowen to name him the starter without reservations.

“It’s what you’re investing in, what you believe in snap after snap,” Pry said. “We still are a work in progress in that area, and the most important thing is that we learn from each and every one of these situations, and we grow to become a more mature football team.”

The more pressing concern in facing the Tar Heels is if Virginia Tech can get its rushing attack in gear. The Hokies are ranked second-to-last in the ACC in rushing this season, averaging 112 yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

Keshawn King, a redshirt junior who started one game last year, leads Virginia Tech with 179 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Jalen Holston has 144 yards and a team-high two rushing touchdowns on 45 attempts, and Wells is next with 81 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Reinforcements at running back may be close with Malachi Thomas on the verge of rejoining the lineup after missing the first four games with a foot injury. Thomas, a sophomore, is the Hokies’ leading rusher from last season (440 yards, three touchdowns, 93 carries) among players on the current roster.

“He is doing more,” said Pry, who indicated the anticipated rain Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C., would not factor into whether to play Thomas. “We’ve got to make a decision by [Thursday] morning if we’re going to travel him and ride this thing all the way to game day, but he’s looking much, much better.”

