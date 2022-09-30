Battle-tested Coolidge scores late TD and conversion to top Bell

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With roughly four minutes remaining and Coolidge trailing Bell by a touchdown Friday, the Colts looked to be in trouble. They had led for much of the first half but couldn’t get out of their own way in the second, and now they were facing third down from their own 18-yard line.

Two ugly incompletions to begin their last-gasp drive prompted Coach Kevin Nesbitt to rip off his headset. “C’mon man,” he yelled, “we can’t go out like this.”

The Colts didn’t respond verbally but immediately found their rhythm as senior quarterback Jeremiah Roberson completed passes of 18, 30 and 28 yards. Then running back Sean Brooks finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion with 1:31 remaining. Coolidge’s defense held on, and the Colts knocked off visiting Bell, 15-14, in Northwest Washington.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Nesbitt said. “After losing to Bell in the Gravy Bowl last year, our guys wanted this one bad. It definitely wasn’t perfect, but I’m so proud of these guys for just banding together and making plays when it mattered most.”

When Bell opened the game with a methodical six-play, 57-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 28-yard strike from Demiko Suggs to fellow senior Natavis Harley, it seemed as if the Griffins might be on their way to their third straight victory in the series.

But the Colts answered back with a score of their own a few drives later to take a 7-6 lead into the half.

After Coolidge opened the third quarter with a three and out, Bell retook the lead on a five-yard touchdown run from junior James Stephens.

“When they got that touchdown, it definitely deflated us a little bit,” Brooks said. “But at the same time, we’ve been in close games and played from behind, so we weren’t scared of the moment or nothing.”

From a competition standpoint, Coolidge (4-2) and Bell (5-1) had played vastly different early-season schedules: The Colts had faced three teams from the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Stars division, going 1-2. The Griffins, meanwhile, had feasted on inferior opponents, outscoring them 196-0.

The Colts were battle-tested, and it seemed to help down the stretch.

“When we were taking L’s versus Dunbar and Roosevelt, Coach just kept telling us to keep our heads up and that them games was going to prepare us for teams like Bell,” senior wide receiver Anthony Nicholson said. “I guess tonight proved he was right.”

Brooks finished with 74 yards rushing, while Nicholson had 73 receiving.

The Griffins were paced by a 100-yard rushing performance from freshman Antonio Washington.

“We simply did not finish the game,” Bell Coach Daniel Tyson said. “We had our chances down the stretch, and we didn’t finish. We will see them again.”

