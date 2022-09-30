Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It used to be grimly appropriate that the term “JAG” could refer in the NFL world to either a member of Jacksonville’s team or the kind of replacement-level player — i.e., “just a guy” — incapable of making a positive difference. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight That’s because, for most of the past two decades, the Jaguars were full of JAGs.

Amid a 2-1 start that includes a Week 3 shellacking of the host Los Angeles Chargers, however, this year’s Jaguars are hardly a group that epitomizes boring irrelevance. Instead, they are bringing all sorts of intriguing storylines into Philadelphia for a showdown Sunday with the 3-0 Eagles.

The narrative most specific to that game is the return of first-year Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win, a triumph in the 2017 season that famously included the “Philly Special” trick play. More broadly, though, Pederson has brought a professional, detail-oriented approach to a team that desperately needed it following the brief but exceptionally shambolic Urban Meyer regime last year.

Advertisement

“It definitely feels different,” said defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, whose six years in Jacksonville make him one of the team’s longest-tenured players. “I feel like we have a different kind of focus and motivation going into each week. We’re looking forward to each opponent, and we’re prepared each week, just differently.”

There is only one team in the top five of both offense and defense DVOA.



The Jacksonville Jaguars.#NFL | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/gkUrFsUgr5 — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 26, 2022

A former quarterback, Pederson has helped Jaguars signal caller Trevor Lawrence shake off his rookie struggles and look a lot more like the elite prospect he was expected to be when he was the no-brainer No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

Running back James Robinson lacks such pedigree — he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Illinois State — but his habit of overcoming enormous odds has continued this year. Robinson ranks ninth in the NFL with 230 rushing yards, and he is staging arguably the most successful return from an Achilles’ tendon tear ever from a player at his position.

Advertisement

Then there’s wide receiver Christian Kirk, a former Arizona Cardinal who is eighth in the NFL with 267 receiving yards and more than living up to the massive $72 million contract he signed in free agency this spring — one for which the Jaguars were roundly mocked.

And on the other side of the ball, years of lousy results have yielded productive, highly drafted players such as linebacker Travon Walker, this year’s first overall pick; linebacker Devin Lloyd; pass rusher Josh Allen; cornerback Tyson Campbell; and nose tackle DaVon Hamilton.

While many predicted that Jacksonville would benefit from replacing the woefully unprepared Meyer with Pederson, it was harder to anticipate the Jaguars quickly becoming a force in the AFC. Through three games, including a close road loss to the Washington Commanders and a home shutout of the Indianapolis Colts, that’s what has happened.

Advertisement

The numbers tell the tale. Jacksonville ranks:

Second in the NFL in scoring differential (plus-46), behind only the Buffalo Bills (plus-53).

Tied for first in takeaways (eight) and alone at the top in turnover differential (plus-seven).

First in run defense (55.0 yards per game) and tied for fourth in points allowed (12.7).

“I think the way we’ve played, you can’t deny that we’re a really good team,” Lawrence told reporters after Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Chargers, which ended the Jaguars’ 18-game road losing streak. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what it says about us. We know who we are.”

For his part, Lawrence ranks first in sack percentage (sacked on 1.77 percent of dropbacks), third in interception rate (0.9 percent), sixth in passer rating (103.1) and seventh in passing touchdown percentage (5.4) and total quarterback rating (71.1). Taken together, his statistics reveal a 22-year-old playing with terrific efficiency just a year after he led the NFL in interceptions and finished near the bottom among starters in passer rating and QBR.

Pederson praised the “great job” of protection done in Los Angeles by the offensive line, which added veteran guard Brandon Scherff in the spring to a crew of otherwise homegrown starters. In part because of the time afforded Lawrence in the pocket, Pederson said, receivers were “getting open, and we had opportunities to take shots and we completed those down the field.”

Advertisement

“There were some opportunities there [for explosive plays], and we hit them, and we were efficient in the passing game,” the coach said. “That’s all we can ask of our guys. It takes 11 [players] to do it, but [Lawrence] was very efficient, very accurate.”

The second-year quarterback learned Wednesday he had been named AFC offensive player of the week, the first such honor for a Jacksonville player since 2010. “It’s been a while. Hopefully a lot more in store,” Lawrence told reporters Wednesday.

Some advanced statistics also have a favorable opinion of his work. In defense-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), the principal metric Football Outsiders uses to rate quarterbacks, Lawrence ranks third behind only Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Pro Football Focus has Lawrence tied for seventh in adjusted completion percentage, which takes into account completions and drops on aimed passes.

Advertisement

Jacksonville’s defense also gets its share of respect from the wonks. Football Outsiders has the unit ranked fourth in total defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) and first in DVOA against the rush. By comparison, the Jaguars’ defense had finished in the bottom four in total DVOA in each of the past three seasons.

Recent first-round picks by Jacksonville have had a major impact. Lloyd, drafted 27th overall this year, ranks second against the run among all linebackers, per PFF, and Allen, selected seventh overall in 2019, is listed third among edge defenders. Walker is graded second by PFF among all players in coverage.

“Those two guys are just super-hard workers,” Lawrence said Wednesday of Walker and Lloyd. “To see [Lloyd] come in and have that maturity from Day 1 has been cool. Same thing with Travon.”

Of Pederson’s return to Philadelphia, the quarterback said: “I know it means a lot to him. It means a lot to us, too.”

GiftOutline Gift Article