The Nationals, with chance to impact playoff race, show why they’re in last

The past few months of Washington Nationals baseball have been important for young, developing players to get meaningful reps in the majors. But as far as meaningful games are concerned, the Nationals began play Friday 43½ games out of first.

This weekend's four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies offered the Nationals a taste of contests with import. The Nationals entered with an opportunity to have impact on the NL postseason race with the visitors clinging to a slim lead over Milwaukee for the final playoff spot.

From the start of Friday’s day-night doubleheader, one team looked hungry and eager for more October baseball while the other looked sloppy and uninspired. The Phillies went on top early and cruised to a 5-1 win that the Nationals only made interesting when they brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth (but failed to score).

The Phillies (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak to extend their lead for the final wild card spot to a full game over the Brewers.

“Regardless of what you think, you’re playing to knock someone out and for pride,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “They’re going out there and they’re playing hard. … Today, it didn’t start off well, but we started coming back. And then a couple of errors hurt us a little bit. But they’re playing hard.”

The Nationals’ miscues came from all over. Starter Erick Fedde fell behind against Rhys Hoskins in the first inning, then left a 3-2 cutter over the plate that Hoskins sent into the right field seats. Hoskins added an RBI single in the ninth as the Phillies plated a pair of insurance runs.

But in between the first and final Phillies runs came costly, avoidable mistakes.

Fedde’s slow delivery to the plate resulted in five stolen bases for the Phillies in the first four innings, though catcher Riley Adams shouldered the blame after the game. Philadelphia finished with six steals; Realmuto alone had three and is 21 for 21 on the season.

Victor Robles opened the bottom of the third inning with a single, but was picked off on the ensuing pitch when he ran on the first move from lefty Bailey Falter. Lane Thomas was thrown out by Realmuto later in the inning.

After a two-out double by Brandon Marsh in the fourth that Robles nearly grabbed, Jean Segura followed with a two-out single. Robles — in a recurring mistake that continues to rankle the coaching staff — missed the cutoff man and his offline throw wasn’t in time, allowing Segura to advance to second.

A few innings later, CJ Abrams airmailed a throw to open the sixth on a groundball from Nick Castellanos; Abrams simply didn’t get his legs under him. The throw hit the netting behind the Nationals dugout and nearly took out a few pitchers. Castellanos would go on to score when reliever Jordan Weems balked, and the Phillies led 3-0.

Even when Luis García hit a two-out RBI single in the seventh to cut the Nationals deficit to 3-1 and advanced to second, the momentum didn’t last. García got caught too far off second and Realmuto threw behind him; García eventually was called out in a rundown, but was bailed out by a catcher’s inference call that kept the inning alive only for Robles to strike out.

“As much as we talk about these little things, they got to start getting better at it,” Martinez said. “They got to start paying attention. They’re told by our base coaches, we’re down. So let the guy hit.”

Who is tentatively scheduled to pitch the rest of this series? Tommy Romero was set to go in the second game of the doubleheader. Aníbal Sánchez and Patrick Corbin will start the next two days.

Romero, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Nationals on Aug. 25 from the Tampa Bay Rays. He made his major league debut for Tampa Bay on April 12 and has made three appearances in the majors. Martinez said the team let a few pitchers in Class AAA know in advance that they might need to make a start before the end of the season. Romero got the call.

Why won’t MacKenzie Gore pitch again this season? With uncertainty about this weekend’s games due to the weather, Martinez, Gore and GM Mike Rizzo opted to shut Gore down for the season. Instead, the left-hander will work with the team’s training staff on starting his offseason work that includes a strengthening and stamina program. Gore feels well physically and Martinez said he could throw another bullpen session.

Who took home the Nationals’ minor league awards? Cade Cavalli, who has been sidelined since making his debut Aug. 26, took home Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Cavalli compiled a 3.71 ERA in 20 minor league starts this year and finished by allowing just six earned runs in his final seven outings before his call-up

The Nationals had two hitters of the year: outfielders Jeremy De La Rosa and James Wood, who was one of six players acquired in the Aug. 2 deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego. Other awards winners included infielders Jordy Barley (Defensive Player of the Year) and Jake Alu (Nationals Way Award) and outfielder Jacob Young (Base Runner of the Year).

