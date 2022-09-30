Quince Orchard remains on another level with 35-0 win at Seneca Valley

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Only a select few football games on Quince Orchard’s schedule this fall can or will be described as “competitive.” The No. 5 Cougars, a local powerhouse and the reigning Maryland 4A champions, are mostly unmatched in Montgomery County. Few teams have the size, let alone the talent, to slow this Cougars squad. Much of the time, Quince Orchard is simply looking to sharpen its skills for a few regular season tests and the playoffs.

A rainy Friday night in Germantown looked to be one of those regular season tests, but Quince Orchard made another declaration of its dominance, putting the county’s talent gap on display in a 35-0 win over Seneca Valley.

“We came out with energy and intensity from the first play tonight,” senior quarterback Savan Briggs said. “We’re out here every week to show everyone how good of a team we are.”

Seneca Valley, a neighboring rival with a proud football history, had played well this fall, outscoring opponents 201-24 on its way to the program’s first 4-0 start since 2015. The momentum, the emotion, the weather — all of it had the potential to make for an upset. The Cougars never welcomed that possibility.

When a team is this good, it is competing for more than just a victory week to week. The Cougars (5-0) now have won 19 straight dating back to the start of last season, and each Friday serves as proof of their stature within the state.

Advertisement

“We want to make something special this year and carry on a legacy,” senior linebacker Kendall Johnson said. “That’s what goes along with winning state championships.”

Seneca Valley has not only reached said level, it used to live on it. The program won 12 state titles between 1976 and 2002. While the Eagles have not been quite as elite in recent years, they still have posted a winning record in 16 of the last 18 seasons. They are one of the true teams to beat in Montgomery County, but that doesn’t mean much against Quince Orchard.

The Cougars have not surrendered a point this season, and their defense bottled up Seneca Valley’s high-powered offense. A persistent rain kept the game mostly on the ground, and Quince Orchard’s physicality and size up front gave it an unmistakable edge on both sides of the ball.

Despite the weather, the Cougars got most of their points from the arm of Briggs. He threw four touchdown passes in the first half, giving a gritty and physical game a jolt with a well-timed play-action bomb or a quick throw in the red zone. Quince Orchard led 28-0 at the break, turning the second half into a familiar mix of protecting a lead and draining a clock.

GiftOutline Gift Article