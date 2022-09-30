Stone Bridge romps in what could be the final ‘Battle of the Burn’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The turf at Stone Bridge started the night wet and only got wetter. The expectation of a Bulldogs win started high and only got higher. And the Bulldogs concluded the 19th — and final, for the foreseeable future — “Battle of the ’Burn” against Ashburn rival Broad Run with a 62-6 romp, their 15th win in the rivalry.

“This rivalry means a lot, as a senior this is my last time playing in it and I couldn’t have asked to go out a better way,” Stone Bridge senior Zeke Wimbush said.

The home crowd, donning powder blue and ponchos, entered the game ready to ignite the rivalry’s final flame. Despite the No. 12 Bulldogs’ historical advantage and success early this season, recent history provided hope for the Spartans — teams split their previous four meetings. Broad Run (1-4), which entered with a losing record for the first time since 2012, opted against renewing the rivalry game for at least the next two seasons.

Rain was just about the only thing that could stop Stone Bridge — a slippery field foiled a would-be pick-six from junior Myles Turpin on the 1-yard line on the first play of the game. The Bulldogs never punted or turned the ball over, and Turpin, as well as seniors Zeke Wimbush and Colton Hinton, finished with multiple touchdowns.

Both coaches said before the game they cared little of the final number on the scoreboard. Early in the first quarter, football became secondary following a hit on Broad Run’s Devin Ellison that spun the sophomore to the ground, where he remained for nearly 25 minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. Myron Curtis, Broad Run’s first-year coach, confirmed after the game that Ellison suffered only a minor injury. Curtis declined to offer any further detail.

“Our prayers went out to him and his family,” Wimbush said after the game. “It takes the life out of the whole stadium.”

From that point on, the game took on a different tone. The home band and speakers remained silent for nearly an hour after Ellison’s departure. The crowd cheered again, but with less ferocity, when junior Troy Marquez’s 62-yard touchdown extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second half, as a drizzle turned into a downpour, Stone Bridge effectively ran out the clock with a crowd that, because of the score and weather, had almost entirely dispersed.

“Man, it was cold,” Wimbush said.

