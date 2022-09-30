NFL players ask why Tua Tagovailoa was playing after previous injury

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL community was quick to question the Miami Dolphins for letting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa take the field for Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Four days earlier, Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a head injury after taking a big hit against the Buffalo Bills, but he returned to that game a few series later. After the Bills game, Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa had injured his back injury, not his head. The NFL and the NFL Players Association are conducting a joint review to determine whether the league’s concussion protocols were followed properly in that case.

Tagovailoa started Thursday’s game against the Bengals but took another big hit late in the second quarter, hitting his head on the turf and showing clear signs of a concussion. He left the field on a cart and was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. After the game, the Dolphins said Tagovailoa would be released to travel back to south Florida with the team.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III retweeted a video of the hit Tagovailoa took against the Bills and said the Dolphins “will have to answer” for their decision to let him start Thursday.

Tua 4 days ago. The Dolphins will have to answer for this. https://t.co/DlNIVMPZmC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger noted the head injuries he suffered during his career and said he was glad that the decision about whether he should have returned to the field quickly was taken out of his hands.

Very thankful today for the Patriots' trainers/medical staff for the way they handled my concussion in 2011.



I was out on my feet, they took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR. They saved me from myself. I would've rushed back if they let me. They didn't.



Prayers for Tua. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 30, 2022

Griffin also said it’s the team’s job to protect the players from further injuries.

Tua is a case of NFL Teams having to protect players from themselves.

Tua is also a case of NFL Players needing to be protected from their NFL Teams. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

Ryan Shazier, a former NFL linebacker who suffered a crippling spinal injury while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 2017 game in Cincinnati, said Tagovailoa was in good hands at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for tua. May god be with you and hopefully okay. The staff in UC hospital do a great job with care. Your in great hands. #DolphinsvsBengals — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) September 30, 2022

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark said he suspected the injury Tagovailoa suffered Sunday involved more than his back.

I didn’t buy Tua’s back injury, & I’m afraid I was right. I’ve had 2 concussions in 3 weeks before, & the 2nd was so much worse than the first.



Take care of yourself bro. We can lie to others, but we can’t lie to ourselves. If you watch the film you know, and the film don’t lie — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 30, 2022

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said Tagovailoa should have been on the sideline Thursday.

It was no reason that man should of been in the game. SMH. Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) September 30, 2022

A number of NFL players, including Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, were more critical of Amazon’s decision to keep showing replays of the play, particularly its aftermath when Tagovailoa was writhing on the ground after taking the hit.

Stop showing the replays. Please. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 30, 2022

BRO STOP SHOWING THE REPLAY — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) September 30, 2022

Why the hell would you replay this man laying on the ground like that…prayers up tua 🙏🏾 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) September 30, 2022

The @MiamiDolphins just failed Tua. How could you let him on the field after last week? Especially on short week. Shame on everyone involved. And shame on @amazon for continually showing it. — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) September 30, 2022

