Latest loss ensures D.C. United will finish with worst record in MLS

D.C. United’s miserable season added a dubious and permanent distinction Saturday night in Montreal: the worst team in MLS this year. With one match left, United (7-20-6) will finish last among the 28 clubs — the third time in the past 10 seasons D.C. has had or shared the fewest points.

The clincher came with a 1-0 defeat to surging CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. Winless in five and scoreless in nine of the past 12, United will complete the campaign next Sunday against FC Cincinnati (11-9-13) at Audi Field.

Montreal (19-9-5) is unbeaten in five, 10-1-3 since mid-July and, with one game left, sits two points behind the Philadelphia Union (18-5-10) for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The difference was a first-half own goal, off the left foot of Donovan Pines, who later was red-carded on a play in which he conceded a penalty kick. David Ochoa stopped the penalty, one of the few bright spots on another lowly night.

In the first half, Montreal was better in possession but United had two golden chances to take the lead. A moment after Miguel Berry’s close-range bid was stuffed by goalkeeper James Pantemis, Christian Benteke’s 36th-minute header was cleared off the goal line by defender Gabriele Corbo.

That inefficiency came back to haunt United in the 41st minute.

Overlapping on the right wing, Zachary Brault-Guillard targeted Mason Toye by driving a low ball to the edge of the six-yard box. Ochoa came off his line. Fully extended, Pines stabbed at it with his left foot and redirected the ball into the far corner of the net.

It was United’s third own goal of the season, which, if included on the stat sheet for players still with the team, would rank third.

Ochoa got himself into trouble in the 64th minute, succumbing to high pressure and having his pass attempt deflected narrowly wide by Mathieu Choinière.

Pines got himself — and his team — into trouble in the 76th minute by shoving Ismael Kone from behind in the box. Play continued, but after video replay, Pines was sent off and Montreal was awarded a penalty. Ochoa dived to his left and stopping Joaquín Torres’s attempt.

United responded to Ochoa’s heroics by playing with fervor and effectiveness in the closing moments. Substitute Ted Ku-DiPietro volleyed in a marvelous goal in the 87th minute, but an offside call on a teammate nullified the equalizer.

Here is what else to know from United’s defeat:

Fountas and Kamara unavailable

United was without its top two scorers, Taxi Fountas and Ola Kamara.

With MLS continuing to investigate allegations that he used a racial slur in a match two weeks ago, Fountas (12 goals, three assists) remained in Greece after playing for the national team. He is scheduled to rejoin the team in the coming days. The league has not set a timetable for announcing the results of the probe.

Kamara (nine goals, one assist) did not travel because of illness. Without them, United’s starting lineup entered the match with a combined four goals and 11 assists.

Midfielder Russell Canouse was also scratched after suffering a concussion in training. Three potential starting defenders are done for the season: Andy Najar (hamstring), Brad Smith (ACL) and Brendan Hines-Ike (foot). Backup goalkeeper Rafael Romo (knee) is also finished.

Forward Nigel Robertha did not travel for personal reasons, the club said.

Montreal’s missing stars

Montreal was without top scorer Romell Quioto (15 goals, six assists) and playmaker Djordje Mihailovic (eight goals, five assists). Quioto just rejoined the club after starting in friendlies for Honduras against Argentina and Guatemala. Mihailovic served a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

Palsson at right back

Victor Palsson, one of United’s three designated players, started at right back — his third position in 10 matches since arriving in the summer transfer window. Palsson, a natural defensive midfielder, met the team in Montreal after traveling from Europe, where he played in a friendly against Venezuela and a Nations League match against Albania.

End of the road

United finished the away schedule with a 3-12-2 record. The victories came in March in Cincinnati, July in Orlando and August in Harrison, N.J., against reigning champion New York City FC, which plays most home matches at Yankee Stadium. United also won just three times away last year (3-10-4).

Loudoun loses at home

Loudoun United, D.C.’s second-division squad, ended its home schedule with a 4-0 defeat to Detroit City FC. With two away dates left, Loudoun (8-21-3) finished 6-9-2 at Segra Field in Leesburg.

