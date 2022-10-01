Nationals put on the hits, put a dent in Phillies’ playoff push

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The pitch — an 0-2 fastball level with the top of Luis García’s shoulders — was one García had no business swinging at, much less hitting. But García turned on the inside fastball from Chris Devenski and sent it 404 feet into the right field bleachers, the last of three Washington Nationals home runs in a 13-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and Joey Meneses added a solo shot in fifth as the Nationals (55-102) produced 14 hits and put a dent in the playoff hopes of the Phillies (84-73). The loss left the visitors tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s final playoff spot entering the night games.

“That’s what I work for with my hitting,” García said through an interpreter. “To stay up the middle and away. There’s times, luckily, where on the inside pitch I just react. I was able to read the pitch early enough that I reacted and made good contact.”

García finished 3 for 5 with the homer, two singles, five RBI and two strikeouts. He entered October looking to finish strong after he had a modest .226 average in September. Before that, he had a .327 batting average in August, a month that included a brief stint on the injured list.

The Phillies manufactured a run in the first on a double steal. Kyle Schwarber opened the game with a triple. After Bryce Harper was intentionally walked, he took a healthy lead off first to draw a throw from catcher Riley Adams. Schwarber then sprinted home, beating García’s high throw (that went to the backstop). Both Schwarber and Harper were credited with a stolen base.

García made amends in the bottom of the inning, pulling a two-out RBI single to right to knot the score.

The Nationals broke the game open in the second behind a three-run double from Joey Meneses (3 for 4, four RBI) and a 440-foot bomb from Luke Voit.

The Phillies climbed back into the game with three runs in the fourth off Aníbal Sánchez, who eventually earned the win. But the Nationals kept hitting.

In the seventh, with Washington ahead 7-4, García hit a pitch that was nearly in the right-hander’s batting box — and somehow it found open grass for a single that sparked a three-run burst.

“I went into that at-bat with a lot of concentration,” García said. “I went up there to widen the zone a little bit. … I just kind of made contact and went with it that way.”

He finished off the afternoon by expanding the zone again on his eighth-inning home run. His three-hit day was the full García experience — questionable plate discipline yet positive results on pitches few hitters would even consider swinging at.

García’s chase percentage is at 41 percent, well above the league average of 28.4 percent. Manager Dave Martinez wants to see his second baseman show more plate discipline.

“For him, it’s all about consistency and looking for the ball up and not chasing,” Martinez said. “Come next year, his big thing is not to chase. We got to get him to stay in the zone.”

What’s the latest on Keibert Ruiz? Ruiz saw a specialist this week after suffering a testicular contusion that cost him the last few weeks of the season. He won’t be able to work out for another week, though Martinez said he is walking better. Martinez said the team will probably give him the option to go home instead of flying with the team for the final series against the New York Mets.

What did Martinez have to say about Nelson Cruz? Martinez said he is worried that Cruz might not be able to play again this season because of the eye injury that has sidelined him since Sept. 13. Martinez didn’t dismiss the possibility of a pinch-hitting appearance, but it depends on how the veteran feels.

“He was so important to our organization this year as far as helping with developing our kids, a great teammate in that clubhouse and finishing up this year. I don’t know what his plans are for next year, even though he says he wants to play. But I want him to finish up this year on the field. I think everybody deserves to finish up on the field.”

