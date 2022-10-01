Spalding’s quarterback-wide receiver duo keeps making splash plays

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The relationship between one of the D.C. area’s best passing duos blossomed at a birthday party at the Six Flags America water park. About eight years ago, Maxwell Moss invited Malik Washington, the new player on the Brooklyn Park Broncos youth football team, to the Upper Marlboro theme park for his 10th birthday.

“He played quarterback,” Moss, a wide receiver, joked. “So I hoped he’d give me the ball.”

Moss and Washington became good friends, and their bond has continued to develop this season as teammates for Archbishop Spalding.

Washington has connected with Moss for 11 of his 14 touchdown passes, including one in Spalding’s 29-6 win over Pallotti on Friday in Laurel. Their friendship has helped the No. 4 Cavaliers (5-1) become one of the area’s top teams.

“I trust him with my life,” Washington, a sophomore, said of his senior teammate. “A lot of people say that, but for a lot of people, it’s not genuine. I’ve known him for so long. If God forbid football goes wrong, I know he’s still going to be here for me. He’s like an older brother to me.”

After Moss’s birthday party, the two built their connection on the field. Against rival Severn in 2018, Washington threw the ball deep to Moss on the second drive. Moss leaped over the safety for a 50-yard touchdown at Brooklyn Park Middle School in Baltimore.

Washington attended Spalding’s games often in middle school, even when Moss rarely saw the field. Moss fractured his left ankle his freshman year, and the coronavirus pandemic nearly wiped out his sophomore season. Moss was excited when Washington enrolled at Spalding in August 2021, but both were reserves on a run-heavy team. This season, Coach Kyle Schmitt expanded Spalding’s playbook after watching Washington’s development.

Spalding lost its season-opener to New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep on Aug. 26, but Moss noticed a reformed confidence in Washington. On the first drive, Washington faced the option to throw short but aired the ball downfield to Moss, whom Washington has nicknamed “Maxxi.”

“It’s always been a brotherhood,” said Moss, who has collected more than half of Washington’s 1,506 passing yards. “Even though he’s younger, I always take things from him. He’s just a leader.”

The duo began reading defenses similarly. Against Philadelphia powerhouse Imhotep Charter on Sept. 9, Washington and Moss noticed a weakness in the middle of the field. They called an audible from a deep route to a slant pass that resulted in a long gain.

With just over a minute remaining, the score was tied when Spalding possessed the ball at the 17-yard line. In the huddle, Moss assured Washington he could catch the ball over the defensive back down the right sideline. Spalding executed the play Moss wanted, and he caught a game-winning 83-yard touchdown with 51 seconds remaining.

Broadcast Highlight from @SpaldingFB vs @tepfootball Another Malik Washington & Max Moss Connection! This time for an 80 yard game winning TD! Great call by @pete_medhurst #mossed #highschoolfootball #sportscentertop10 pic.twitter.com/R4BtIzp0E2 — Paul Surreal Media (@PaulSurreal) September 10, 2022

“I was like, ‘Okay, I got my guy. They got their guy guarding him. I trust my guy more,’ ” said Washington, who has received scholarship offers from several Power 5 programs, including Maryland, Penn State and Virginia Tech. (Moss received his first Division I offer, from Ohio, on Thursday.)

The ensuing week, Washington and Moss became known across the area after connecting for 196 yards and four touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 41-21 win over Gonzaga.

Opponents have not found a solution for the pair, and the weather didn’t affect it, either. As rain began pouring onto Pallotti’s grass field early in the second half Friday, Washington threw a short pass to Moss, who sprinted down the right sideline for a 39-yard score.

“We don’t want to overcoach those guys,” Schmitt said. “Just let them make plays. We allow those guys to signal to each other, and they call the route. They’ve just run with it.”

