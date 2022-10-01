Taulia Tagovailoa keeps his poise and leads Maryland past Michigan State

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Maryland football program gradually rises from the doldrums of the Big Ten, Taulia Tagovailoa, more so than any other player, has fueled those leaps of progress. The Terrapins need their quarterback, and in this game against Michigan State, he didn’t have his top statistical outing in College Park but perhaps one of his most impressive performances.

Tagovailoa led the Terps to a 27-13 win over the Spartans, picking apart a secondary that has struggled to stop opposing passing attacks this season. He did so when his team needed to respond from its first loss of the season and after he had gotten banged up with minor rib and knee injuries just seven days ago. Wet conditions could have threatened Maryland’s prolific passing game, but Tagovailoa seemed unfazed. And he did all this after a whirlwind 48 hours in which his brother, Tua, suffered a frightening concussion in an NFL game. Two days later, Tagovailoa led the Terps the way he often has — with poise and productivity.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) dispatched the Spartans who arrived at newly renamed SECU Stadium on a two-game losing streak in need of a victory. Tagovailoa and the Terps controlled much of the game, capitalizing on the Spartans’ lapses. Tagovailoa finished with 314 yards on 32-of-41 passing; he had just one touchdown but no major errors.

Maryland’s defense held Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) to just eight yards of offense during the third quarter while the Terps dominated possession and grabbed hold of a two-score lead. The Terps only scored on a pair of field goals from Chad Ryland in the second half, but they held the Spartans scoreless after the break.

With fewer than five minutes left in the game, when Maryland held a 27-13 lead and the Spartans couldn’t convert a fourth-down attempt, the Terps nearly sealed the game. Tagovailoa’s 26-yard third-down pass to CJ Dippre ensured Maryland could keep draining the clock as the team inched closer to a win.

Tagovailoa played this game two days after his older brother, the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered a concussion during a game in Cincinnati and had to be taken from the field on a stretcher. The scary scene in which Tua lay frozen on the ground with his hands splayed came four days after he was evaluated for a possible head injury in Miami’s previous matchup but was allowed to return to that game and then play again Thursday.

As the NFL and the Dolphins face intense scrutiny over the quarterback’s medical care, Tua wrote in a statement that he is “feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates.”

Taulia, who is very close with his older brother, learned of the injury from College Park amid his preparation for this game against Michigan State. In his performance, Tagovailoa showed no signs of being affected by what was an undoubtedly emotional two days.

Tagovailoa stayed cool when surrounded by Michigan State’s pressure, and the Spartans’ struggling pass defense often left Tagovailoa with wide-open options downfield. Eight of his passes picked up at least 15 yards, and his offensive line only allowed one sack against a formidable Michigan State pass rush.

As Maryland marched down the field on its opening drive, Tagovailoa became the fastest quarterback in program history to record 6,000 passing yards as a Terp. Tagovailoa connected with his receivers on a pair of third-down conversions during that drive. Antwain Littleton II, a redshirt freshman running back, then powered up the middle on a fourth-and-1 play and scored from 15 yards out moments later. Early in the fourth quarter, the 235-pound running back barreled down the field for a 68-yard gain, but was forced out of bounds two yards shy of the goal line. He had four attempts to punch the ball into the end zone but landed inches short on fourth down, handing the ball back to the Spartans.

Even though Littleton couldn’t convert when Maryland’s touchdown hopes depended on it, he finished the game with multiple successful carries on third- and fourth-and-short situations. Those moments, in addition to sophomore running back Colby McDonald’s two-yard score in the opening quarter, highlighted Maryland’s rushing attack. The offense generated 175 yards on the ground — a third of which came on Littleton’s long run — and delivered in those key moments while Tagovailoa played well.

All three of Maryland’s often-used running backs — Littleton, McDonald and starter Roman Hemby — also got involved in the passing game with 10 catches for 66 yards between them. Tagovailoa distributed the ball to 10 Terps as he racked up his 10th career game with at least 300 passing yards, which tied the school record.

The Terps’ defense struggled at times early on but mustered enough stops — and benefited from enough special teams woes — for Maryland to enter halftime with a 21-13 lead. In the second quarter, the Spartans settled for a 33-yard field goal try, and Ben Patton’s attempt sailed wide right. The Terps’ defense let the Spartans cruise down the field for another red-zone opportunity, and this time, they finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to standout receiver Jayden Reed. But a bad snap on the failed extra-point attempt kept Maryland ahead.

After two straight touchdown drives to start the game, Maryland’s offense sputtered with just 15 total yards on the next two series. The unit rediscovered its groove on a methodical drive that began with 4:19 remaining in the half and featured 10 pass completions. The Terps capped that possession with Rakim Jarrett’s five-yard touchdown reception, adding to their cushion before the break.

On what could have been a huge swing in favor of the Terps, sophomore safety Dante Trader Jr. picked off Payton Thorne’s pass and returned it for a touchdown. The score was nullified by a personal foul call on Corey Coley Jr., who hit a Michigan State receiver as the ball was tipped into the hands of Trader. Michigan State retained possession, but Jakorian Bennett blocked the Spartans’ field goal attempt as time expired.

The wet conditions led multiple players to slip on the turf, but neither team managed to force a turnover. Tagovailoa played with calmness, connected with receivers in critical situations and never had a major lapse. The defense corrected its mistakes to deliver a strong second half. And now the Terps are looking at an upcoming slate of games — against Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern — that could help them keep their momentum rolling.

