Spirit ends disappointing season with loss to playoff-bound Houston

The Washington Spirit’s trying 2022 campaign ended with a 2-1 loss to the playoff-bound Houston Dash at a misty Audi Field. In the wake of the defeat, interim coach Albertin Montoya praised the team’s effort, both Saturday and since his arrival, despite a 3-9-10 final record that included a winless stretch of more than four months.

“I’ve been in teams when I’ve played, I’ve coached where it’s just like you’ve got nothing to play for, and sometimes players just kind of stop and go through the motions. You can’t say that about any player out here. We were fighting until the end, so a lot of credit to them,” Montoya said. “The mentality of the players has been absolutely outstanding. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Houston opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Dash midfielder Marisa Viggiano curved a looping, left-footed strike into the top left corner, beating Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury. It was Viggiano’s second goal of the season.

The Spirit answered in the 36th minute as midfielder Andi Sullivan slotted a penalty kick into the bottom left corner, her first goal of the season.

The Dash took the lead for good in the 58th minute when Houston forward Nichelle Prince’s header deflected off Spirit defender Julia Roddar and into an open net for an own goal. The Spirit had a few promising attacks down the stretch but could not net the equalizer.

The win clinched home-field advantage for Houston (10-6-6) in the first round of the NSWL playoffs.

The loss marked the end of a tumultuous season for the Spirit. A year after winning the organization’s first NWSL championship, Washington mustered just three wins, hurt by injuries and national team call-ups that hindered continuity. The winless streak across all competitions lasted 18 matches, from May 4 to Sept. 10.

On Aug. 22, the Spirit fired coach Kris Ward after an incident at practice. Montoya was named on an interim basis and helped stabilize things, going 2-3-0 in five games on the sideline.

“It’s hard to think about this season and be super positive just because of what we were piggybacking off of from last year. I think we had a lot of really good moments individually and collectively,” said defender Sam Staab. “We just couldn’t put it all together pretty much all season.”

