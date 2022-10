Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off for the first time since Brady’s Buccaneers beat Mahomes’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021. Since then, both teams’ rosters have evolved, and Coach Todd Bowles now leads the Bucs after Bruce Arians’s retirement.

Sunday night’s game looked to be in danger of being rescheduled or relocated due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path, but after the storm made landfall in southwest Florida and spared Tampa the worst of its effects, the game will go on as planned.