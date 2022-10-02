Commanders drop to 1-3 as season’s spiral continues with loss to Cowboys

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Washington needed a new script. After failing behind early in its previous two games and exposing its altered offensive line and quarterback Carson Wentz to some menacing defenses, the Commanders changed it up in time to face their rival Dallas Cowboys in a critical meeting for Washington’s season and long-term future.

Lose big in Dallas and the rest of the season could easily fall by the wayside. Lose big and watch attention turn to what’s next. New coach? New leadership? But win, or even be competitive, and Washington can give the appearance of improvement.

On Sunday, Washington somehow achieved both: It leaned on its running game to keep the game close for three quarters but it ultimately faltered, 25-10, raising questions about the whole operation while falling to 1-3.

The issue this time wasn’t the leaky offensive line — at least, not primarily. It wasn’t the defense either.

This time, it was 11 penalties costing Washington 136 yards and giving the Cowboys four first downs. Wentz was flagged twice for intentional grounding, the second time turning a second-and-eight situation into third and 22, which soon became third and 27 because of a false start by tackle Sam Cosmi. The offensive line was called for three false starts and two holding penalties.

Washington’s defensive backs, meanwhile, got too close in coverage, negating two of their own interceptions with penalties. Benjamin St-Juste was flagged for illegal contact just before picking off Cooper Rush in the second quarter. Then fellow cornerback William Jackson was called for holding as safety Kam Curl intercepted Rush in the third quarter.

Where the Commanders closed one leak, they opened another.

The Commanders’ first two losses this season followed one script: pass in the early going, take a bunch of sacks, fall into a 20-point hole by the break, and then spend the second half trying to make amends.

On Sunday, Washington turned to its run game early and often, rushing the ball 14 times for 101 yards (7.2 yards per carry) in the first half. The Commanders finished with 142 rushing yards, with all three backs — Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams topping 40 yards. Wentz finished 25 of 42 with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 56.5 passer rating. He was also sacked twice.

In committing early to the run, Washington moved the chains, got leading receiver Terry McLaurin the ball and set up its first score, a flip from its recent past.

But the problems were still evident.

The Commanders punted on their first three drives, due in large part to those penalties. Right guard Trai Turner and center Nick Martin were flagged for false start and holding, respectively, then appeared to miscommunicate on a subsequent third down that led to a sack on Wentz — his 16th of the season.

Martin, who signed with Washington less than three weeks ago, made his first start with the team after Chase Roullier and Wes Schweitzer were placed on injured reserve. Turner, a free agent pickup in the offseason, was benched in the second quarter and replaced by Saahdiq Charles.

Washington also fell back into its trend of creating second-and-long situations, yet it made it home on its fourth possession. McKissic popped a 33-yard run and Gibson added nine more yards on the ground to set up Washington’s first touchdown, a catch by rookie Jahan Dotson that put the Commanders ahead 7-6 in the second quarter. From the 10-yard line, Wentz lobbed a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder throw to Dotson, who ran a corner route from the slot. The touchdown catch was Dotson’s fourth this season and the second-most by a Washington rookie through his first four games.

The Commanders, for the first time since their season opener, appeared functional, even efficient.

Not for long, though.

Soon after, the penalties spiraled out of the control, the defense missed more tackles and the offense went into disarray.

Coach Ron Rivera has preached for weeks about the need to eliminate chunk plays. On Dallas’s opening drive, running back Ezekiel Elliott broke loose for a 31-yard catch-and-run, but Washington’s defense held up to force the Cowboys to kick a field goal.

Dallas made another field goal early in the second quarter and then found the end zone before the end of the half to expand its lead to 12-7 — defensive lineman Efe Obada blocked the extra-point attempt — leaving Washington a little more than a minute to try to put up points before the break.

But Washington curiously let time tick away and then called a timeout with 17 seconds left. When the Commanders returned, Wentz’s deep pass intended for Dotson was intercepted.

The chunk plays became problematic in the second half, with a 45-yard catch by Noah Brown to help set up a Cowboys field goal, and then a 30-yard touchdown catch by CeeDee Lamb that put Dallas comfortably ahead early in the fourth.

McLaurin, Washington’s team captain and one of its more tenured players, is among the few who can attest to the significance of the rivalry between Washington and Dallas. In the days leading up to the game, McLaurin stressed the need for consistency, to “play all four quarters,” and to play complementary football, in which the offense moves the chains, the defense gets off the field quickly and special teams provide favorable field position.

The Commanders struggled to achieve any of the three Sunday, even with their boss watching closely.

Owner Daniel Snyder made his first public appearance at a game this season, standing on the star at midfield of AT&T Stadium with his wife and co-owner Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones.

A team spokesperson said Snyder has attended all games this season, but this was the first in which he was not only publicly spotted but also announced by the team. Snyder and the team are under investigation by multiple entities, including the NFL and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, for the team’s workplace culture and allegations of sexual harassment.

The Commanders’ last meeting with the Cowboys in Dallas was a 44-point rout known mostly for the skirmish on the sidelines between Washington teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

To regain respectability — and to salvage their season — the Commanders desperately needed a win Sunday.

Instead, they again unraveled.

