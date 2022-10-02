NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

After consecutive losses to the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, Washington looks to even its record in Dallas, where it was embarrassed in a 56-14 blowout on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 16 last season.

Last week, Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in a loss to the Eagles, and he now faces a fearsome Cowboys pass rush that has produced an NFL-high 13 sacks through three weeks. Wentz has said he needs to do a better job of getting the ball out faster. He could also look to get No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin involved earlier after targeting McLaurin only six times in the first halves of Washington’s first three games. Meanwhile, Nick Martin will become the Commanders’ third different starting center in the past three weeks.