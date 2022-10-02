The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 2, 2022. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
By
Updated October 2, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. EDT|Published October 2, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Washington will debut its black alternate uniforms against the Cowboys as it looks to snap its two-game losing streak. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

Washington Commanders (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM

Line: Cowboys -3

Loading...