The as-yet-unidentified victim was described as an adult male, who received care from medical personnel at the stadium before being transported to a hospital in critical condition. He was said to have subsequently died of his injuries.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement (via the Associated Press). “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”