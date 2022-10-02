Colorado fires coach Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado became the latest Power Five conference team to fire its coach midway through the 2022 season when it let go of Karl Dorrell on Sunday following an 0-5 start. The 23 points by which the Buffaloes fell on Saturday, in a 43-20 loss to Arizona, represented their closest margin of defeat this year.

The 58-year-old Dorrell was in his third season at Colorado. After starting with a 4-0 mark in 2020, his Buffaloes went 4-15 to leave him with an overall record of 8-15, with all but one of those losses coming by at least 15 points.

Colorado’s defensive coordinator, Chris Wilson, was also dismissed Sunday.

Mike Sanford, in his first season as the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator, will take over as interim coach.

“I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors.”

Before this season, Colorado had suffered through 0-5 starts just three times, most recently in 2006. The Buffaloes, who joined the Pac-12 in 2011, are well on their way to their 15th losing season in the past 17 years.

Dorrell becomes the second Pac-12 coach fired this season, following Herm Edwards, who was let go by Arizona State last month after a 1-2 start. Two other Power Five coaches have not made it through this season thus far: Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins.

When hired in 2020, Dorrell replaced Mel Tucker, who left the Buffaloes after one season for the job at Michigan State. At the time, Dorrell said he was “kind of floored” when Colorado reached out to him to gauge his interest in the job. He hadn’t been a head coach since holding that position at UCLA from 2003 to 2007; following his firing by the Bruins, Dorrell bounced around as a position coach with several NFL teams, as well as at Vanderbilt in 2014. However, after developing an affinity for the Boulder area during two previous stints as an assistant with the Buffaloes, Dorrell made his home there and described the top gig as his “dream job.”

On Sunday, Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano said he “fully” supported George’s “difficult decision to dismiss Coach Dorrell.”

“The football team is an important part of the university and I know our students, alumni, and fans have high expectations for a winning product on the field,” DiStefano said in a statement. “I thank Coach Dorrell for his dedication to CU Boulder and his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes.”

