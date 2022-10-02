Wisconsin fires coach Paul Chryst after home loss to Illinois, 2-3 start

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just under a year ago, Wisconsin gave Paul Chryst a nearly million-dollar raise, and in January he was handed a contract extension. Things can change quickly in college football, though, and on Sunday, Chryst lost his job coaching the Badgers’ football team. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chryst, who was in his eighth season with Wisconsin, became the second coach of a Power Five conference team to be fired Sunday, following Colorado’s Karl Dorrell. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard takes over as interim head coach.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said in a statement. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.

“I also have confidence in Jim Leonhard to guide the program for the remainder of the season,” McIntosh continued. “There is still a lot of season left to play and I know Jim will do a great job while the program is under his leadership.”

Wisconsin made its decision following a 34-10 home loss Saturday to Big Ten rival Illinois, which dropped the Badgers’ record this season to 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play. It was the program’s most lopsided home loss since 2008, and it came against an opponent that hadn’t won in Madison since 2002.

The Illini outgained the Badgers on the ground by an eye-opening 137-2 margin, and possibly adding to the loss’s upsetting nature for the home team was that it came against Illinois Coach Bret Bielema, who held that position at Wisconsin from 2006 to 2012. With 68 wins as the Badgers’ coach, Bielema is second only to Barry Alvarez (118); Chryst departs with a third-best 67 wins against 26 losses.

“Something needs to change because that’s not us,” Wisconsin safety John Torchio had said after Saturday’s defeat. “That’s not the Wisconsin football we all know.”

Leonhard, a former standout safety for the Badgers, said Sunday that he appreciated the “trust” McIntosh had placed in him to “lead our team.”

“I owe a lot to Coach Chryst,” the 39-year-old Leonhard added in a statement. “Everyone in our program does. He gave me my first coaching job, and for that I am forever grateful. As a Badger, I thank him for his impact on our football program and our players over many years.”

A former Wisconsin player in his own right, Chryst took over the program in 2015 after going 19-19 over three seasons at Pittsburgh. Replacing former coach Gary Andersen, who made a sudden departure to Oregon State, Chryst immediately led the Badgers to seasons of 10, 11 and 13 wins, with top-10 rankings in the final AP poll in 2016 and 2017. Wisconsin dipped a bit after that, but Chryst still managed an overall record of 31-16 between 2018 and 2021, including a mark of 9-4 last season.

The 2021 campaign ended with a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State. Now, both Chryst and his counterpart in that contest, Herm Edwards, are no longer with their respective programs. Edwards was let go by Arizona State after starting the 2022 season at 1-2.

Two other Power Five coaches, Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, have also lost their jobs since the beginning of this season. Chryst started with a win over Illinois State before a 1-3 skid that included a 52-21 thrashing at the hands of Ohio State.

