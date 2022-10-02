Deaths in Indonesia are latest tragedies in soccer history

97 fans died at Hillsborough Stadium

Liverpool fans have long stood and sung “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at their side’s games. It took on an emotional new meaning after an incident in which 97 soccer fans were killed in 1989. The violence occurred during an FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989, in Sheffield’s Hillsborough Stadium and triggered a lengthy investigation that only relatively recently was resolved.

Liverpool fans had long been blamed for the tragedy, but a 2016 inquest determined that those who died were the victims of police mistakes — which Liverpool supporters had long claimed. Safety reforms followed, including the removal of standing areas and fences.

Advertisement

The site had been chosen as a neutral spot, but Liverpool fans were allowed to cram into already-full standing-room terraces and, five minutes into the game, a fence separating fans from the field gave way under pressure of the surging spectators, causing them to fall upon one another. According to the BBC, more than 3,000 people had tried to cram onto terraces that were designed to hold only half that number.