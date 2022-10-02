Deaths in Indonesia are latest tragedies in soccer history

Here’s a look at some of the worst soccer tragedies.
More than 300 fans killed in 1964 in Peru
A referee’s decision during a May 24, 1964, Olympic qualifying match in Lima between Argentina and Peru caused at least two fans to run onto the pitch, setting off a police response that enraged fans and ended in a riot in which more than 300 people in the crowd of 53,000 were killed and more than 500 injured.
After a referee disallowed Peru’s tying goal in the final minutes, fans stormed the Estadio Nacional field and threw objects at police, whose decision to throw tear gas canisters into the crowd drove fans toward locked exits in stadium tunnels. Most of the fatalities were caused by asphyxiation, with an unknown number shot by police on the streets outside the stadium.
“The police didn’t let their dogs loose but they did let them tear his clothes off,” recalls Hector Chumpitaz, one of Peru’s football legends, who was playing at the time and saw the tragedy beginning to unfold, told the BBC. “The people were getting disturbed by the way in which they were taking the pitch invader away. It was driving them mad. We don’t know what would have happened if they had removed him in a peaceful fashion, but we can’t think about that now.”
1982 Russian soccer disaster cloaked in secrecy
Reports from the chaos that fuels disasters are often sketchy, and that is particularly true of the Oct. 20, 1982, match between the visiting Dutch team Haarlem and Moscow’s Spartak. In 1989, it finally emerged that at least 66 people had been killed, with one Soviet outlet listing the death toll to be nearly 350. Hooliganism was initially blamed before Soviet media later reported that police had channeled fans through a single corridor at Luzhniki Stadium, causing them to be crushed as others tried to run back into the stadium when they heard that Spartak had scored a late goal in a battle for a place in the UEFA Cup final 16.
Stone steps were icy and, with a small crowd of 15,000 or so in attendance, fans were jammed into a single section, with three-quarters of the stadium empty with snowy stands.
97 fans died at Hillsborough Stadium
Liverpool fans have long stood and sung “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at their side’s games. It took on an emotional new meaning after an incident in which 97 soccer fans were killed in 1989. The violence occurred during an FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989, in Sheffield’s Hillsborough Stadium and triggered a lengthy investigation that only relatively recently was resolved.
Liverpool fans had long been blamed for the tragedy, but a 2016 inquest determined that those who died were the victims of police mistakes — which Liverpool supporters had long claimed. Safety reforms followed, including the removal of standing areas and fences.
The site had been chosen as a neutral spot, but Liverpool fans were allowed to cram into already-full standing-room terraces and, five minutes into the game, a fence separating fans from the field gave way under pressure of the surging spectators, causing them to fall upon one another. According to the BBC, more than 3,000 people had tried to cram onto terraces that were designed to hold only half that number.
Ambulances were dispatched to the stadium, but few medical personnel made it to the field because police were keeping responders away or focusing on keeping the Liverpool fans away from the Nottingham supporters. Eighty-two of the people who died, according to the BBC, suffocated on the field or on the terraces, never making it to a hospital. Seventy-eight of the victims were aged 30 or younger. Thirty-eight were children or teenagers. The youngest was 10. In 2021, the death toll rose from 96 when a coroner determined that a fan who had suffered life-altering injuries in the crush died as a result of them.
Tear gas cited in Ghanaian tragedy
Witnesses blamed Ghanaian police who fired tear gas into the crowd for a stampede in which at least 126 fans died during a May 9, 2001, game between the country’s two top clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, in the Accra Sports Stadium.
Authorities triggered a panicked race for the exits when they fired tear gas into a crowd in response to angry Asante Kotoko fans who had thrown objects onto the field, according to the BBC. Gates at the 40,000-seat stadium reportedly were locked.
“I saw young men, young virile men, lying dead on the floor. I’m devastated. I couldn’t count [the dead],” said Ghana’s Deputy Sports Minister, Joe Aggrey said at the time, adding, “From the information that I have, I think the lack of control — and I don’t want to prejudge the situation but — I think that it was the tear gas that caused the problem.”