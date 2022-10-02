Fox’s Terry Bradshaw reveals he was treated for bladder, skin cancers

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Fox Sports “NFL Sunday” crew returned with the start of the season last month, it was clear that something was different about Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw. He looked heavier, for one thing, and on last week’s broadcast, an incident made him aware of the need to address what is going on with his health.

“I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me off and a lot of people have asked what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically and I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” he said Sunday morning.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center for treatment and as of today I am bladder cancer free. All right, that’s the good news.”

Cancer wasn’t done with the 74-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, however.

“In March, feeling good, I had a bad neck, I get an MRI and now we find a tumor in my left neck,” he said. “And it’s a Merkle cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson [Cancer Center] in Houston.”

Merkle cell carcinoma is described by the Mayo Clinic as “a rare type of skin cancer that usually appears as a flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule, often on your face, head or neck. Merkel cell carcinoma is also called neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin.”

It is a form of cancer that “most often develops in older people” and “tends to grow fast and to spread quickly to other parts of your body. Treatment options for Merkel cell carcinoma often depend on whether the cancer has spread beyond the skin.”

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Bradshaw revealed no other details.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” he said. “I’m cancer free. I’m feeling great and over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

In a Facebook Live chat three days ago, he explained why his neck has looked bloated and said his first follow-ups are in 40 or so days.

“The cancers are not there, so I’m not dying.” Bradshaw said, noting the swelling in his face. “That is part of the treatment [radiation]. It maintains fluid in my face and my jaw, and this side of my face is partially numb. It’s coming, it’s slow, it’s gonna take a while. But I’m totally fine. I may not look fine, but I’m totally fine. So that puts that to rest.”

Bradshaw previously has publicly discussed his experience with depression.

“I have a lung issue from surgery,” Bradshaw said. “A nerve was blocked and primarily what is happening now is asthma and I have a hard time out there [in California]. I have been dealing with a lot of stuff, I’m not someone who wants to talk about it and say, ‘Woe is me, poor Terry.’ I hate that. I am just telling you to shut everybody up.”

His Fox colleagues expressed their support, admiration and love, but Michael Strahan had a wisecrack.

“I’m just curious why it took this long for people to ask what’s wrong with you,” he joked.

