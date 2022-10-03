Brian Robinson Jr. is medically cleared, will return to practice Wednesday

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was medically cleared and will return to practice Wednesday, with the expectation he’ll be activated from the non-football injury list, Coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Robinson, who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August, missed the first four games of the season while recovering, and he could make his regular-season NFL debut as soon as Sunday, when the Commanders host the Tennessee Titans.

Once a player on the NFI list returns to practice, his team has three weeks to decide whether it will place him on the active roster or leave him on the NFI list for the remainder of the season. Robinson’s clock will start Wednesday, and his progress in recovery has pointed to a swift return once his mandated four weeks on the NFI list expired. But his reintroduction to ball work in practice and his football conditioning could determine how soon he’ll be available to play.

The evening of Aug. 28, Robinson was shot twice, in the knee and hip area, during what D.C. police described as an armed robbery attempt by two male assailants. Robinson was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and he underwent surgery the following day.

According to Rivera, the bullet in Robinson’s knee avoided any ligaments, tendons or bones, allowing for a quicker recovery than if he had needed a more extensive repair.

Robinson was back at the team’s facility two days later, using the aid of crutches and holding a bag of Oreos for his fellow running backs.

And roughly two weeks later, he was riding a stationary bike and working with an athletic trainer to regain his strength and agility. On Sept. 25, less than a month after he was shot, Robinson ran routes during warm-ups ahead of Washington’s Week 3 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7wOHWeDaY3 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

A third-round pick out of Alabama, Robinson arrived in Washington as a potential boost to the running backs room that already featured Antonio Gibson and veteran J.D. McKissic. But Robinson quickly proved he could be much more throughout organized team activities and training camp. Before his injuries, he was in line to earn time as a starter, perhaps on a rotating basis with Gibson, depending on the weekly game plan.

Rivera envisioned having a dynamic set of rushers who could complement one another in skill set and size, much like the group he had in Carolina.

“When we get Brian Robinson back, there are some things that we can do that we want to feature his skill set and the skill set that not just he has, but [Gibson] and [McKissic have],” Rivera said. “I mean, those three guys are all quality backs, and they all have their special abilities. Once you have the full complement now, you can just grow it even more.”

The loss of Robinson just before the season opener was a blow to the team’s initial offensive plans. Washington kept veteran Jonathan Williams on the active roster to give it a back with a similar play style and size to the rookie. Robinson’s impending return leaves Williams’s spot uncertain, but a jolt to the offense could not come at a better time.

The Commanders are reeling from three consecutive losses, including two to divisional opponents. The offense that impressed in Week 1 fizzled in subsequent weeks and now leads the league in sacks (17) and has the lowest average yards per play (4.61).

If there’s a bright spot, it’s been Washington’s run game, which picked up 142 yards (5.3 per carry) against the Cowboys. Robinson’s delayed debut should only add to the team’s attack.

“You want as many playmakers as possible,” running backs coach Randy Jordan said last week. “I think the No. 1 thing that would be able to help us is … [Robinson’s] ability to make plays in the run game and in the pass game. And I think where I really feel like we kind of miss him, he brings an energy just like J.D. does, just like Antonio does, all those guys. We talk about strength in numbers.”

