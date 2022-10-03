Sports betting The Eagles are now one of the Super Bowl favorites. Proceed with caution. Weekend sports betting takeaways Philadelphia just showed you that it's full of people ready to believe in good. (Washington Post illustration/iStock/Chris Szagola/AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high as the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, having defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21 at home on Sunday. For the Eagles, it was a complete effort despite a slow start. Philadelphia overcame a 14-0 deficit — thanks in part to six drops and five fumbles from the Jaguars offense — pushing their record to 4-0 for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2004, a season in which they made it to the Super Bowl.

Looking to jump on the Eagles bandwagon with more than a casual rooting interest? The futures betting markets offer a few ways to do that. Just be selective and, as always, make sure you are getting the best value possible.

Any 4-0 team obviously has championship aspirations, so let’s first look at Philadelphia’s Super Bowl odds. As you would expect, those odds have tumbled since opening at +4000 in February — wager $100 to win $4,000 — and are currently at a high of +800. Those odds imply that Philadelphia has an 11 percent chance to win Super Bowl LVII. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+750) and Buffalo Bills (+400) have shorter odds to win the title. But by our calculations, Philadelphia’s likelihood of winning the Super Bowl — using a blend of the team’s preseason power ranking and current power ranking, then simulating the season thousands of times — is just eight percent, which would require odds of around +1200 to make for a compelling wager.

(Consensus odds via Vegas Insider.)

Using the same method, the Eagles have a 17 percent chance of winning the NFC and nearly a 63 percent likelihood of winning the NFC East, yet with implied odds of +490 and -170, respectively, there isn’t any value on those propositions, either. DraftKings is currently offering +300 odds for Philadelphia to win the NFC and -300 odds to win the division. The odds aren’t good enough for a bet.

The best choice, then, might be to look at season win totals. DraftKings is offering +100 for the Eagles to finish with over 13.5 wins this season. That is obviously a large number, but with four wins already in the bank, the Eagles would need to win 10 of their last 13 games against relatively low-grade opponents, including seven squads that currently rank in the bottom half of the league for expected points added per game — a measure of how much a team exceeds expectations based on the down, distance and field position of each play — per data from TruMedia. Four of those upcoming opponents, the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, are in the bottom five.

In fact, barring injuries or other unforeseen circumstances, the Eagles could be favored in every remaining game, with possible double-digit spreads against Pittsburgh, Houston, Chicago and the New York Giants. Of course, if they continue playing this well, there is even the possibility of the Eagles resting players during the season finale against the Giants. Still, we would lean toward a bet on over 13.5 wins at plus money. It’s not a significant edge, but it does give you the best potential value if you want to hop on that Eagles bandwagon.

Bad beats

Syracuse was leading Wagner, 49-0, at halftime on Saturday, and both the over (63.5 points) and Orange -54.5 tickets looked to be in great shape. The Orange had scored on all six of its first-half possessions and threw in a pick-six, to boot, and it added 10 more points on its first two possessions of the second half. But at halftime, the teams decided to take advantage of a rarely used NCAA rule that allows quarters to be shortened if both head coaches and the referee agree to it, so the third and fourth quarters were only 10 minutes each.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. Many sportsbooks have rules in place that say football games must have 55 minutes of official time to count, and because this one only had 50 minutes, it was considered no-action and all bets were refunded. Syracuse won, 59-0, but anyone gambling on that game didn’t. In the NFL, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was assigned +2000 odds at one sportsbook to tally the most passing yards in the NFL on Sunday, and he looked to be in great shape after throwing for 378 Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. All Goff bettors had to do was weather the two quarterbacks — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes — who were playing in Sunday night’s game. Mahomes cooperated, throwing for only 249, but Brady dinked and dunked his way into the danger zone, and on the final play of the game, he found Russell Gage for 14 yards to give himself 385 passing yards for the game. Brady cashes, Goff gamblers are looking for a bridge.

⁦@MitchMossRadio⁩ ⁦@paulyhoward⁩ ⁦@VSiNLive⁩ this lost on the final play on Sunday night to bring Brady over 378. Bad beat central. pic.twitter.com/WT9vOQGivk — Coach Harry Ellis (@Jetspete) October 3, 2022

At one sportsbook, the Real Madrid/over 2.5 goals combo wager was assigned -110 odds for Sunday’s La Liga soccer match against Osasuna. The score was tied at 1 late in the second half, but both Real Madrid and the over looked to be in great shape when Karim Benzema stepped to the spot for a penalty kick in the 79th minute.

About that …

Benzema’s kick glanced off the crossbar, and the score remained knotted at 1. Minutes later, Real Madrid had a goal wiped away by an offsides call, and the game finished with a 1-1 draw, Real Madrid’s first blemish after six wins to begin the season.

Benzima missed a PK at 70 then, after the red card had another goal but was offsides. Ended 1-1. Not a big bet but felt like a win the second they VARed the PK pic.twitter.com/tEbIPd3qDT — Justin Kiely (@justin_kiely) October 3, 2022

