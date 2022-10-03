Football Top 20: Good Counsel retakes No. 1 ranking as WCAC play begins

Good Counsel and St. John’s have jostled this season for the No. 1 spot in The Washington Post’s rankings. As Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play begins this week, the Falcons stand as the D.C. area’s best.
Elsewhere, Centreville enters after a strong start in Fairfax County; No. 17 Georgetown Prep and No. 18 Damascus rise after rebounding from their lone losses. This week features the premier Prince George’s County game between No. 8 Wise and No. 9 C.H. Flowers.
1. Good Counsel (5-1) Last ranked: 2
The Falcons capped nonconference play with a 36-7 win over Life Christian Academy.
Next: Oct. 14 vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
2. DeMatha (4-1) LR: 3
The Hyattsville private school carries a four-game shutout streak into WCAC play.
Next: Friday at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m.
3. St. John’s (4-2) LR: 1
The defending WCAC champion was shocked at home, 35-13, by Georgia powerhouse Cedar Grove.
Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.
4. Archbishop Spalding (5-1) LR: 4
The Cavaliers continued cruising in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association with a 29-6 win over Pallotti.
Next: Friday vs. Gilman, 7 p.m.
5. Quince Orchard (5-0) LR: 5
The Cougars reasserted their Montgomery County dominance with a 35-0 win over Seneca Valley.
Next: Friday at Richard Montgomery, 6:30 p.m.
6. Freedom (Woodbridge) (6-0) LR: 6
After their 74-0 win over Forest Park, the Eagles have beaten their past three opponents by an average of 59 points.
Next: Friday vs. Colgan, 7 p.m.
7. Gonzaga (4-2) LR: 7
The Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 34-7 win over Friendship Collegiate.
Next: Friday vs. DeMatha, 6:30 p.m.
8. Wise (5-0) LR: 8
The Pumas are on a four-game shutout streak after their 43-0 win over Gwynn Park.
Next: Saturday vs. C.H. Flowers, 2 p.m.
9. C.H. Flowers (5-0) LR: 9
Following their 37-0 victory over Laurel, the Jaguars have looked dominant entering their biggest test.
Next: Saturday at Wise, 2 p.m.
10. Battlefield (5-0) LR: 10
After their 37-0 win over Freedom (South Riding), the Bobcats have allowed six points all season.
Next: Friday vs. Champe, 7 p.m.
11. Northern (5-0) LR: 11
The Patriots escaped their closest game so far with a 16-13 win against Leonardtown.
Next: Friday vs. Calvert, 7 p.m.
12. Stone Bridge (5-1) LR: 12
The Bulldogs’ 62-6 win over Broad Run was one of their most dominant ‘Battle of the ’Burn’ triumphs.
Next: Friday at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
13. Lake Braddock (5-0) LR: 13
The Bruins continued to cruise by Fairfax County competition with a 50-10 win over South Lakes.
Next: Friday at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
14. Theodore Roosevelt (4-1) LR: 14
The Rough Riders opened D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association Stars division play with a 45-3 win over Jackson-Reed.
Next: Friday vs. Dunbar, 6 p.m.
15. Archbishop Carroll (4-2) LR: 15
The D.C. private school celebrated homecoming with a 22-12 win over Bishop McNamara.
Next: Saturday at Bishop Ireton, 1 p.m.
16. Douglass (4-0) LR: 16
The Upper Marlboro program’s game against Central was canceled because of rain.
Next: Saturday vs. Crossland, 2 p.m.
17. Georgetown Prep (3-1) LR: 19
The Little Hoyas rebounded from a one-point loss with a 35-0 win over Riverdale Baptist.
Next: Friday vs. Benedictine, 7 p.m.
18. Damascus (4-1) LR: 20
After a loss to Quince Orchard, the Swarmin’ Hornets cruised past Watkins Mill, 63-6.
Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.
19. Centreville (4-1) LR: Not ranked
Since losing to Stone Bridge on Sept. 1, the Wildcats have won three games by at least 56 points.
Next: Friday vs. Chantilly, 7 p.m.
20. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) LR: 17
All of the Upper Marlboro private school’s losses have come against nationally ranked teams.
Next: Friday vs. Richard Wright, 7 p.m. at The St. James
Dropped out: No. 18 Tuscarora
On the bubble: Fairfax, Loudoun County, Patriot, St. Mary’s (Annapolis)