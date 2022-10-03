Football Top 20: Good Counsel retakes No. 1 ranking as WCAC play begins

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good Counsel and St. John’s have jostled this season for the No. 1 spot in The Washington Post’s rankings. As Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play begins this week, the Falcons stand as the D.C. area’s best. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reigning WCAC champion St. John’s, which was No. 1, lost to Georgia powerhouse Cedar Grove last week to drop a pair of spots. Good Counsel continued its dominant stretch against Life Christian Academy. At No. 2 sits another WCAC contender, DeMatha, which hasn’t allowed a point since its season-opening loss.

Elsewhere, Centreville enters after a strong start in Fairfax County; No. 17 Georgetown Prep and No. 18 Damascus rise after rebounding from their lone losses. This week features the premier Prince George’s County game between No. 8 Wise and No. 9 C.H. Flowers.

1. Good Counsel (5-1) Last ranked: 2

Advertisement

The Falcons capped nonconference play with a 36-7 win over Life Christian Academy.

Next: Oct. 14 vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

2. DeMatha (4-1) LR: 3

The Hyattsville private school carries a four-game shutout streak into WCAC play.

Next: Friday at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m.

3. St. John’s (4-2) LR: 1

The defending WCAC champion was shocked at home, 35-13, by Georgia powerhouse Cedar Grove.

Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.

4. Archbishop Spalding (5-1) LR: 4

The Cavaliers continued cruising in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association with a 29-6 win over Pallotti.

Next: Friday vs. Gilman, 7 p.m.

5. Quince Orchard (5-0) LR: 5

The Cougars reasserted their Montgomery County dominance with a 35-0 win over Seneca Valley.

Next: Friday at Richard Montgomery, 6:30 p.m.

6. Freedom (Woodbridge) (6-0) LR: 6

After their 74-0 win over Forest Park, the Eagles have beaten their past three opponents by an average of 59 points.

Advertisement

Next: Friday vs. Colgan, 7 p.m.

7. Gonzaga (4-2) LR: 7

The Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 34-7 win over Friendship Collegiate.

Next: Friday vs. DeMatha, 6:30 p.m.

8. Wise (5-0) LR: 8

The Pumas are on a four-game shutout streak after their 43-0 win over Gwynn Park.

Next: Saturday vs. C.H. Flowers, 2 p.m.

9. C.H. Flowers (5-0) LR: 9

Following their 37-0 victory over Laurel, the Jaguars have looked dominant entering their biggest test.

Next: Saturday at Wise, 2 p.m.

10. Battlefield (5-0) LR: 10

After their 37-0 win over Freedom (South Riding), the Bobcats have allowed six points all season.

Next: Friday vs. Champe, 7 p.m.

11. Northern (5-0) LR: 11

The Patriots escaped their closest game so far with a 16-13 win against Leonardtown.

Next: Friday vs. Calvert, 7 p.m.

12. Stone Bridge (5-1) LR: 12

Advertisement

The Bulldogs’ 62-6 win over Broad Run was one of their most dominant ‘Battle of the ’Burn’ triumphs.

Next: Friday at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.

13. Lake Braddock (5-0) LR: 13

The Bruins continued to cruise by Fairfax County competition with a 50-10 win over South Lakes.

Next: Friday at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.

14. Theodore Roosevelt (4-1) LR: 14

The Rough Riders opened D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association Stars division play with a 45-3 win over Jackson-Reed.

Next: Friday vs. Dunbar, 6 p.m.

15. Archbishop Carroll (4-2) LR: 15

The D.C. private school celebrated homecoming with a 22-12 win over Bishop McNamara.

Next: Saturday at Bishop Ireton, 1 p.m.

16. Douglass (4-0) LR: 16

The Upper Marlboro program’s game against Central was canceled because of rain.

Next: Saturday vs. Crossland, 2 p.m.

17. Georgetown Prep (3-1) LR: 19

Advertisement

The Little Hoyas rebounded from a one-point loss with a 35-0 win over Riverdale Baptist.

Next: Friday vs. Benedictine, 7 p.m.

18. Damascus (4-1) LR: 20

After a loss to Quince Orchard, the Swarmin’ Hornets cruised past Watkins Mill, 63-6.

Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.

19. Centreville (4-1) LR: Not ranked

Since losing to Stone Bridge on Sept. 1, the Wildcats have won three games by at least 56 points.

Next: Friday vs. Chantilly, 7 p.m.

20. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) LR: 17

All of the Upper Marlboro private school’s losses have come against nationally ranked teams.

Next: Friday vs. Richard Wright, 7 p.m. at The St. James

Dropped out: No. 18 Tuscarora

On the bubble: Fairfax, Loudoun County, Patriot, St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

GiftOutline Gift Article