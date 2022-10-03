Seneca Valley adjusts to new coach; Herndon enjoys drastic turnaround

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The final play of Seneca Valley’s 35-0 loss against No. 5 Quince Orchard on Friday was a short pass to the flat. The Eagles’ wide receiver was tackled quickly, and just after he hit the ground Coach Joseph Rankin burst off the sideline and asked his players for more.

“You have to block somebody!” he yelled.

His energy expelled, Rankin paused and looked up at the clock. Time was running out. That would be the last play of Seneca Valley’s first loss of the season. The 32-year-old briefly took off his hat off, rubbed the top of his head and then told his team to line up at midfield.

That moment of postgame disappointment is all part of the job for the young, passionate first-year coach of the Eagles.

Rankin graduated from Seneca Valley in 2009, having starred under coach Fred Kim. He went on to be a four-year starter at Morgan State and had a four-year professional career that included a stint with the Cleveland Browns.

After his playing career, Rankin spent three years as Seneca Valley’s defensive coordinator. He took over the top job in January 2022 after Justin Sickeri step down and into an offensive coordinator role after three years in the position.

“He’s been a great mentor, I’ve learned so much from him,” Rankin said of Sickeri. “As someone who wanted to go from a player to staying around the game as a coach, I was lucky to have such good mentors in that time of transition.”

Rankin is just the fifth head coach in Seneca Valley’s 47-year history, as all three of Sickeri’s predecessors had stayed in the role for more than 10 years. If that isn’t daunting enough, Seneca is one of the winningest programs in Maryland. It has won 12 state championships, most recently in 2002.

“There were no real big things I wanted to change when I took over,” Rankin said. “It was all about keeping the same winning tradition.”

Seneca is off to a promising start despite its shutout loss Friday. Its 4-1 record through five games is the program’s best mark since 2016.

— Michael Errigo

Herndon enjoys drastic turnaround

Classmates would come up to Herndon senior Nana Appouh in the hallways. They would jokingly bet him $50 that his Hornets would lose, or they’d ask why he bothered wearing his football jersey, because the team was “Obviously going to take an ‘L’.”

Appouh and the seniors let the mockery sit in their stomachs. After all, the Hornets hadn’t won since 2018, when these seniors were still in middle school. The defense allowed 37.5 points per game during the 28-loss stretch, and the offense wasn’t much better. But a bar from Coach Bill Bachman stuck with the group.

“One day, you’re going to drop 40 on someone’s head and never look back,” Bachman said.

His words proved prophetic. After snapping the skid with a 49-0 victory over Osbourn Park on Sept. 16, the Hornets are on a three-game winning streak during which they have beaten teams a combined 135-8.

Senior center Owen Sheeran bawled. Bachman drove straight home, unable to find the words for a full postgame message. Only senior Liam Wilson, a Wake Forest baseball commit who played on the Hornets squad that reached the state finals in the spring, lacked the post-game euphoria. He scored five touchdowns against Osbourn Park.

“It felt really good, but in my opinion, it was a bit much,” Wilson said. “You’re supposed to win games and you’re supposed to do all that stuff. This is just the start.”

The Hornets’ defensive turnaround comes from an emphasis on speed, according to defensive coordinator Josh Richards. Defensive backs shifted to linebacker. Linebackers shifted to the line. They’ve gotten after the ball. And they’ve bought into the program.

“I always told the kids [in the hallway] that God has a plan for us,” Appouh said. “So they can keep talking.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Players of the Week

Da’Shawn Powell, Wilde Lake: The sophomore totaled three touchdowns, including one on the opening kickoff, in the Wildecats’ 28-14 win over Centennial.

Clay Ash, Independence: The junior two-way star scored three touchdowns, snagged an interception and eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the year with 239 yards in a win over Potomac Falls.

Jacob Todd, Severn: The senior quarterback, best known as a four-star lacrosse recruit, accounted for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the Admirals’ 41-6 win over Saint John’s Catholic Prep.

Alijah Miller, High Point: The senior Swiss Army knife had a rushing touchdown, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in the Eagles’ 34-0 win over Northwestern.

Games to Watch

DeMatha at Gonzaga, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

River Hill at Atholton, Friday, 7 p.m.

West Springfield at Robinson, Friday, 7 p.m.

CH Flowers at Wise, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Linebacker kick-started his career

When Ian Wall showed up for the first day of practice last year, his heart was set on being Jackson Reed’s kicking specialist

Wall, who has a background in lacrosse and soccer, felt that being a kicker would be the perfect way to integrate himself into a sport he had never played before. But as soon as Coach Minoso Rodgers saw Wall’s 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, there was no way that he was just going to kick.

“When I saw him, I was kind of taken back,” Rodgers said of their first meeting. “Specifically at the high school level, you can look at a kid and tell that they are a great athlete. But because he’d never played before and was only interested in kicking, we didn’t know what he might be capable of or if he’d even be willing to try another position.”

After having him try a few different positions, Rodgers quickly realized Wall was a standout outside linebacker. After a few games, the entire D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association realized it as well. Wall had 78 total tackles and five tackles for loss, which earned him an All-Met honorable mention.

Despite a slow start to the season for Jackson Reed (0-5) versus stiff competition, Wall has continued to shine in his second season. Through five games, the senior has more than 50 tackles and has eclipsed double-digit tackles for loss. Coupled with his 4.0-grade-point average, Wall has generated interest from most Ivy League programs.

“All of the offers and attention that I’ve received has been such a blessing,” Wall said. “ … Every day, I just go out there and try to give it everything that I’ve got for my teammates and the school that I love. Coach Rodgers and the rest of the staff invested their time in me and have done so much to help me be recruited; the least I can do is match their energy and pour everything I have into this game for them.”

Ireton wins after busy offseason

When Gary Wortham Sr. hopped into the passenger seat of assistant coach Endor Cooper’s truck July 31, Wortham’s right leg went numb.

Wortham, the head coach at Bishop Ireton, was supposed to lead a staff meeting to prepare for the start of practice the following day. Instead, he visited the hospital, where he learned he’d need spinal surgery to fix his herniated discs.

Cooper has added Wortham’s responsibilities in his absence, and on Thursday night the coaching pair and its players felt uplifted for the first time this season. After Ireton earned its first win, 29-0, over Saint John Paul the Great in Potomac Shores, Wortham, in a wheelchair, awarded Cooper the game ball.

“It’s a good feeling to get one,” said Wortham, 53. “I had been anticipating the day I could give Coach Endor Cooper our game ball. It was great for me to be able to give him the game ball and thank him publicly in front of our parents and our team.”

In 1998, Wortham met Cooper when they lived in the same housing complex in Woodbridge. They have coached across Northern Virginia together since 2008, including with Ireton (1-4) the past three years.

“He’s now become a master pretty much at putting our defense and things together,” Wortham said. “We call our defense the cookbook. Last week, all he kept talking about was, ‘We’re going to put the recipe together to not have JPG get on the board, coach.’ ”

— Kyle Melnick

