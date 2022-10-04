Aaron Judge hits home run No. 62 to pass Roger Maris’s single-season mark

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the year against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, passing Roger Maris for the most in a season by an American League player and punctuating a late stretch of breathtaking drama that only once-in-a-generation pursuits can create. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The home run record has long been sacred in baseball, measuring the most uncomplicated feats of baseball strength that even the sport’s unpredictable bounces and unforeseen variables cannot interrupt. Tuesday’s homer gave Judge a complicated, unofficial and uncomfortable title: the most prolific single-season home run hitter who did not play during the game’s steroid era.

Only record-holder Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70 and 65) and Sammy Sosa (66, 64 and 63) have hit more than 62 homers in a season. All three played in a time when MLB did not test for performance-enhancing drugs as stringently as it does now.

So Judge, with his iconic No. 99, has emerged as a new modern prototype, a new home run hero for a different era, the latest in a long line of Yankee legends.

Judge hit his 60th homer Sept. 20, seemingly giving him plenty of time to catch and pass Maris, whose family began to follow him from city to city to be there to see it. For days, fans fell silent every time a pitcher delivered a ball to Judge, who went seven games between hitting Nos. 60 and 61, a drought that must have felt like eons to the slugger before he ended it with a line drive to left field last week.

The Yankees played their last home series of the regular season, with their division title already sealed, through rain and cold this past weekend. Fans packed the stands anyway, though the Baltimore Orioles walked Judge five times in three games and struck him out six times.

So Judge was left to take his pursuit to Texas, where he hit his 62nd home run in time to ensure the full extent of his dominance this year.

The 30-year-old entered Tuesday leading the AL in home runs and RBI, with a batting average that trailed only one AL player, Minnesota’s Luis Arraez. Not only is he having one of the greatest all-around offensive seasons in baseball history, but he is hitting for power at a pace unparalleled by anyone in the sport. Judge has 62 homers. The next-closest player entered Tuesday with 46. Not since the days of Babe Ruth has the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 been so vast. Judge has a chance to become the AL’s first Triple Crown winner since the Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera in 2012 — and just the second since Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

But Ruth, Maris, Yastrzemski and the rest didn’t have to face pitches like the ones Judge sees regularly. He is compiling these numbers at a time when offense, at least as measured by batting average, is at record lows, at a time when pitchers have never thrown harder and in a city where his every move is scrutinized.

He is putting them together months after turning down a contract offer worth more than $200 million and weeks before he will become a free agent for the first time. And he is doing it all for a scuffling Yankees team so picked apart by injuries that Judge has all but held the offense together as they clung to their lead in the AL East. They recently clinched the AL East title in Toronto, a late September celebration that did nothing to alleviate the tension of a superstar and a fan base waiting for something much rarer.

Unlike Maris and Ruth, Judge is making history a generation after widespread use of since-banned drugs complicated the home run record. McGwire later admitted to using steroids when he broke Maris’s record by hitting 70 homers in 1998. Bonds, whose murky legacy has kept him out of the Hall of Fame, followed with 73 homers in 2001 to establish the single-season record.

Maris’s son Roger Jr. has been in attendance to watch Judge’s chase, at home and on the road. After Judge tied Maris with No. 61, he told reporters he believes Judge should “be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ.”

“That’s really who he is if hits 62,” he said. “And I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something.”

Judge is not only compiling his numbers against the highest velocity in MLB history but under the most stringent drug testing policy the sport has ever had. He said he considers Bonds’s 73 the record — in other words, 62 is something but not the whole thing. But that he has surpassed the number that no one surpassed for more than 30 years until the steroid era does mean he is now an intractable part of the conversation about the greatest single-season showings of all time — just in time for him to hit the free agent market.

