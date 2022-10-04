As girls’ golf takes off, a Churchill freshman emerges as a champion

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About a week before tryouts, Churchill Coach Robert Tarzy got an email from Zoe Cusack expressing interest in joining the golf team. He was impressed the email came from the freshman herself and not from her parents, but still, he didn’t know much about Cusack and would have to see her play before offering her one of the seven spots on the team reserved for girls.

Heading into this fall, the Bulldogs graduated nine seniors, most of whom contributed to last year’s regular season county title. “I was expecting a rebuilding year,” Tarzy said. “She was a surprise.”

Cusack, who has been playing golf since she was 5, has continued to thrive as the season has progressed. On Wednesday she shot an even-par 71 at Laytonsville Golf Course to win the Montgomery County girls’ district qualifier and a bid to the state tournament this month. Freshman Isabelle LeBlanc (Whitman) shot a 74 to claim second place, followed by senior Grace Oristian (Quince Orchard) in third with a 78.

“It was nice to play well today,” Cusack said. “... I just tried to focus on every shot and play a good round.”

In Montgomery County, girls have two paths to the state tournament: qualify at the girls’ district tournament with a score under 96, or shoot below 95 at the co-ed district tournament at the more difficult Poolesville Golf Course.

Leading up to the girls’ district qualifier, competitors had the option to hone their skills each Wednesday at a tournament under the supervision of Poolesville Coach Michelle Hunsicker-Blair. The program was put in place to encourage more equity in Montgomery County sports, allowing girls to develop their skills without having to be part of a co-ed team. It also gives girls who have the skills to compete in the state tournament, but might not necessarily be chosen as part of the foursome who compete for their school, the opportunity to qualify and compete as individuals.

This year, half of the 40 girls who competed in the girls’ tournament qualified for states. Of them, 10 will compete as individuals. All seven of the girls Churchill sent qualified, four of whom will compete as individuals.

“Girls’ golf is taking off,” Hunsicker-Blair said. “It’s a sport that teaches an incredible amount of discipline, communication and camaraderie.”

— Hayley Salvatore

Field hockey

Before Broadneck faced rising Anne Arundel County power Crofton on Wednesday, Coach Shannon Hanratty reminded the Bruins that while their opponent might have individual notable players, Broadneck had a complete team.

And in Broadneck’s 5-1 win, plenty contributed.

Sophomore Faith Everett — whose older sister, Maya, is Broadneck’s senior leader and committed to Maryland — scored twice. Seniors Arden Hunteman and Jess Kopernick each tallied a goal and an assist. Maryland lacrosse commit Lexi Dupcak scored as well.

Hanratty said the Bruins (9-0) relied on team play and selflessness, and it worked.

“Many coaches know that, but to have the entire team also buy into that mind-set is what is making it all click,” said Hanratty, a Broadneck alumna.

Broadneck returned nine of 11 starters from last year’s team, which knocked off Severna Park and Arundel in the regular season before suffering an overtime loss to the Severna Park in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.

Hanratty said this year’s squad is the best in her four years as coach — for more reasons than just its talent.

“It’s a coach’s dream to have a group that can laugh every day at practice, and then play hard at the next whistle,” Hanratty said.

— Shane Connuck

Boys’ soccer

Churchill Coach Arnold Tarzy looked at his roster before this season and felt a bit of unease.

“I was frightened,” Tarzy said. “Eight sophomores on the team, five of them starting — but the good thing was these sophomores were not on the team because of a void of seniors and juniors but because we have some excellent sophomores.”

Even with their talent, Tarzy wasn’t sure how his team would perform with so much youth at goalie, central defense, central midfield and striker. The Bulldogs have risen to the challenge. At 5-1-0, Churchill is again a team to beat in talent-packed Montgomery County.

“I couldn’t have predicted this,” Tarzy said. “It’s been a pleasant surprise.”

With so many young playmakers on the roster, it helps to have a senior leader, and the Bulldogs have one of the best playmakers in the area in midfielder Rory Brookhart.

On Friday night, Brookhart notched another assist in the team’s 1-0 win over rival Whitman. On a cold and wet night in Potomac, Yann Job’s second-half goal proved to be the difference in a defensive battle. The Bulldogs have conceded just two goals this season.

“They play very hard together,” Tarzy said. “Anyone that’s going to beat us is going to have to come forth with a pretty terrific effort.”

— Michael Errigo

Girls’ soccer

After St. John beat Elizabeth Seton on Sept. 20, Coach Allison Diaz’s message for her players was simple: Lock in.

The Cadets dedicated the following week to preparing for rival Good Counsel. While St. John’s beat the Falcons in last year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final, Diaz acknowledged defeating the Olney powerhouse in consecutive matches was a challenge.

But after St. John’s forward Sam Stevens scored off midfielder Emely Rubio-Garcia’s pass with about five minutes remaining Sept. 27, the Cadets (7-0-1) maintained bragging rights with a 1-0 win in Northwest Washington.

“When you leave the field, you just feel that exuberance that you beat the team you potentially might see again,” Diaz said. “A lot of it is because Good Counsel’s such a great team with such a great history. Beating a team like that who consistently does well and gets into finals for the WCAC, it always feels a little sweet.”

Last November was the first time St. John’s beat Good Counsel (7-3) since October 2017. Both teams returned 10 starters from last season and are favorites to meet again in this year’s finale.

“The conversation after our game was: ‘Enjoy the moment. Live it up for the rest of the evening. But as soon as you wake up in the morning, we’re focused on the next game,’ ” Diaz said.

St. John’s transitioned just fine with a 6-0 win over Holy Cross two days later.

— Kyle Melnick

Tennis

When Georgetown Visitation was eliminated from the Independent School League tournament in the first round last year, forcing the Cubs to fall out of the conference’s upper AA division, they knew it was time for a change.

For juniors Carly Burstein and Annaka Peterson, who play as first doubles partners, it’s a temporary rebuilding phase as they claw their way back into the higher division.

“To move up and go back to our place in the regular division, I feel like that’s the main thing, and then just to have fun,” Peterson said.

Along with that focus on having fun, there are clear stakes ahead for the team. The Cubs are 4-0 against teams in the A division, and a championship victory would mean they will be promoted back into the AA division. Burstein and Peterson say that’s where Visitation belongs, and after the duo moved up from junior varsity to varsity this year, they already know a thing or two about climbing ladders.

Now it’s about trying new strategies to help them get there.

“Annaka has this trick serve that she does,” Burstein said. “It doesn’t work all the time, but when it does, she puts so much spin on it that the other person just can’t get to it. And we have a little code for it, too, so I know when she’s going to do it.”

— Aaron Credeur

