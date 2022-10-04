Nationals begin the season’s final series with a 4-2 loss to the Mets

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The Washington Nationals are still in the early stages of their rebuild, hoping to turn their inexperienced players into winners down the line. Over the season’s final weeks, those players have gotten an up-close view of what winning looks like. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Nationals began their final series of the season with a doubleheader Tuesday against the New York Mets at Citi Field. In the opener, Washington lost, 4-2, to fall to 55-105. With the win, the Mets (99-61) kept themselves in the hunt for the NL East title; regardless of whether they can rally past the Atlanta Braves, they will be in the postseason.

With the expanded playoff field, that has been a theme for the Nationals down the stretch. Over the past month, the Nationals have played the Mets, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Baltimore Orioles, the Miami Marlins and the Braves. All but the Orioles and Marlins will be in the postseason, and all but Miami will finish with a winning record. Washington entered Tuesday’s games 10-18 in that stretch, doing what it can to play spoiler without the kind of pieces that would let it focus on winning now.

Advertisement

The Nationals are built to rely on their starting rotation, but it has produced poor results throughout an injury-riddled season. Cory Abbott, Paolo Espino and Erick Fedde were the projected starters for this series. Fedde was the only one expected to be in the rotation. Espino was a bullpen arm, and Abbott was claimed off waivers in May; both are in the rotation because of injuries or to protect young arms who were shut down early — to save their contributions for future seasons, when they will matter more.

That brought Abbott to the mound Tuesday afternoon with another chance to prove himself. How he’ll fit in the franchise’s plans next year remains to be seen, but his season of inconsistency concluded with him going winless in nine starts.

He stranded a pair of runners in the first inning and was attempting to do so again in the second. But after jumping ahead 1-2 against Brandon Nimmo with two outs, Abbott worked himself into a full count before Nimmo hit a two-run double.

Advertisement

Abbott opened the third by allowing an infield single, a wild pitch that hit the backstop on the fly and back-to-back walks. At one point in the inning, he had thrown 31 balls and 31 strikes on the afternoon. But after a pair of strikeouts, he escaped having allowed just one run on a Mark Canha sacrifice fly.

Nimmo’s fourth-inning solo shot handed the Mets a 4-0 lead, and Abbott’s day was over when the inning ended. He struck out six and walked four, leaving his ERA at 5.25.

“Ugly progress,” the 27-year-old right-hander said of his season. “Just finding myself and what I need to do to stay in the big leagues as a starter. I have a lot to go off of, I guess. Keep pushing it in the offseason and come back better and stronger.”

Abbott said he plans to work on adding a fourth pitch — probably a cutter. He said it would be useful for getting in on the hitter’s hands, something he noted he could’ve used on Nimmo’s go-ahead double in the second.

Advertisement

After Abbott’s struggles, the Nationals had to play from behind again. Only three of the afternoon’s nine starters — César Hernández, Lane Thomas and Victor Robles — had started on Opening Day against the Mets at Nationals Park.

Only Robles was playing the same position (center field) as he was for the first game of the year — and he exited in the fifth inning with an apparent injury, replaced by pinch runner Alex Call, after hitting a double. Riley Adams then hit a two-run homer off Carlos Carrasco to cut the Nationals’ deficit to 4-2, but that was as close as they would get against this postseason-bound opponent.

“We don’t want to be in position that we’re in,” Manager Dave Martinez said Monday. “We want to be headed to the playoffs. But what I like is our guys are young. They get an experience of playing, still playing some pretty meaningful games, and they get to learn to do this.”

Advertisement

What’s next for Martinez’s staff? The manager said before the doubleheader that each member of his coaching staff would be back next year.

That was expected but not set in stone. When the Nationals exercised the 2023 options in the contracts of Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo in July, Martinez said all of his coaches received two-year deals when they were hired. The implication was that they would be retained through next season.

GiftOutline Gift Article