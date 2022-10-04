Soccer officials who enabled abuse ‘should be gone,’ USWNT captain says

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fallout from an investigative report describing “systemic” abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League began to play out Tuesday in cities 5,000 miles apart. In London for a Friday match against England, U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for those responsible to lose their jobs, while in Oregon, the owner of the NWSL team that employs her, the Portland Thorns’ Merritt Paulson, announced he and two other top officials are stepping aside for the time being.

Among the revelations in the 172-page report by Sally Q. Yates, the former acting attorney general, was that Paulson and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson enabled former coach Paul Riley, who had been accused by two players in 2015 of sexual coercion, harassment and intimidation. Paulson later endorsed Riley for a job elsewhere in the league.

“I cannot apologize enough for our role in a gross systemic failure to protect player safety and the missteps we made in 2015. I am truly sorry,” Paulson, who also owns the MLS’s Portland Timbers, said in a statement.

He said he was removing himself from all “Thorns-related decision making” until a joint investigation by the NWSL and its players union is completed. Wilkinson and Mike Golub, the team’s president of business, also will step aside, Paulson said, and all team decisions will be handled by the club’s general counsel.

Yates’s report also said the Thorns “interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents.”

Paulson’s statement came after 107ist, which oversees fan groups for the Thorns and Timbers, called on Paulson to sell the teams. The group staged a protest outside Providence Park on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters from London, Sauerbrunn said national team players are “not doing well. We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry.”

She also said “every [NWSL] owner and executive and U.S. Soccer [Federation] official who has repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players, who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations, should be gone.”

The Yates report said abuse and misconduct were pervasive and systemic in the NWSL, a nine-year-old circuit with 12 teams, including the Washington Spirit. It accused team executives of repeatedly failing to heed warnings or punish coaches who abused players.

The report also found that coaches were the subject of numerous allegations, including “degrading tirades; manipulation that was about power, not improving performance; and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward.”

Players also told investigators that coaches made “sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and sexual touching” and engaged in “coercive sexual intercourse.”

Aside from Riley, the report detailed allegations against two other former coaches, Chicago’s Rory Dames and Louisville’s Christy Holly. The USSF hired Yates to investigate last year amid reports in The Washington Post and the Athletic of widespread allegations against NWSL coaches.

Yates found the sport’s power brokers, including USSF officials, repeatedly failed the players by ignoring red flags and dismissing complaints.

Sauerbrunn, a University of Virginia graduate in her 15th pro season, said “it’s time for those that are in authority and leadership positions to start holding each other accountable and asking for the change that needs to happen in order for players to feel safe in this league.”

The report comes as the NWSL is about to start its six-team playoffs and the national team, which has won a record four World Cup trophies, is preparing for a friendly against European champion England on Friday at Wembley Stadium.

That match is “marred by this report, and it’s marred by the atrocities that have been condoned and tolerated and allowed to go on in the NWSL for the last 10 years,” U.S. defender Alana Cook said.

Sauerbrunn said the players are united in forcing change and reclaiming the sport.

“For so long, the passion for the game has been taken away from players because of the abuse that they have faced in this league,” she said. “I’m done allowing that to happen. I love the game of soccer. I want to be passionate and I want to play, and we need to bring that joy and accessibility back to the game. It’s finding that joy again with my teammates, and not allowing anyone to take that away from me like it’s been taken away from so many people.”

U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski said he was “disgusted” by what he read in the report and has “tremendous respect for the bravery of the players who spoke out and the players who participated in this report.”

He said he and others in positions of power need to “do our parts to make sure no one has to deal with this ever at any level in our sport or any sport.”

The Yates report suggested recommendations, including accurate disclosure and explanation of misconduct to prevent other teams from hiring coaches. It also suggested the USSF improve its licensing process, which could help “weed out problematic coaches.”

Andonovski said he has given the national team players space and flexibility at training camp this week, allowing them to bow out of practices and meetings — “or even if they don’t want to play the game. It is up to them because this means more than the game.”

Commending the players who stepped forward, Andonovski said: “They did this not to protect themselves because we failed to protect them. They’re doing this so we can protect the next generation and the players outside of NWSL — the college players, the 15-year-olds and the 12-year-olds.”

Rick Maese contributed to this report.

