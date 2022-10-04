Sports Betting Which teams does the public love to bet on? Think brand-name winners. The Packers' Robert Tonyan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger. (The Washington Post illustration/AP Photos/Jay LaPrete/Chris O'Meara/Jae C. Hong/iStock)

The bandwagon fan has become a stock character in American sports, devoted to teams linked not by geography but by popularity and success, such as the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA and the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB.

Transport those fans to the world of sports betting, and their allegiances help create “public teams” — franchises that are bet on more often than their peers thanks to their brand names. Wagers on these teams are often driven not by data but by surface-level appeal. And even as the legal sports betting industry — and the guidance surrounding it — has mushroomed, public teams have persisted.

“We’re talking about the bulk of bettors, which is people who just want to bet a game and watch a game,” said Johnny Avello, director of race and sportsbook operations at DraftKings. “We’re not talking about the guys looking for a good number with San Diego State.”

There are more resources than ever available to bettors, from advanced analytics to research tools to a variety of social media “experts.” In theory, that could have extinguished the idea of the public team, which rises on name recognition, popularity and gut feel. But as legalized sports betting has spread across the country, industry officials said, the pattern is as present as ever.

The public team “is alive and well, and it’s going to stay that way,” Avello said. “There’s no reason for that to change. As more bettors come on, some people will find a niche … but others will continue to bet the teams they know and hear about and that get the most publicity.”

At DraftKings last football season, the most bets were placed on the NFL’s heavyweights: the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers and the Buffalo Bills. The list of most-wagered-on teams was similar at BetMGM. Baseball season? It’s all about the Yankees, Dodgers and Mets at both sportsbooks. College football? Alabama and Ohio State. The teams that you might guess would be the most popular in a given sport? They usually attract the most bets.

The same is true on the other end of the spectrum. Teams that lack star players or that lose often and don’t generate excitement are often toward the bottom of the betting lists. For instance, Washington’s NFL team ranked in the bottom five of bets taken at DraftKings last season.

What drives these bets around public teams? Well, success helps. All of the teams listed above have been considered championship contenders in recent seasons. They also have popular and talented players — it’s fun to bet on Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry or Aaron Judge.

But the biggest influence might be exposure. The ever-growing media swirl surrounding sports betting has a double-edged effect. Some gamblers glean insights from the glut of available analysis, but others are drawn to the bold-type hype.

“Yes, clients are becoming smarter, but you’re also seeing the media able to control narratives a lot better, and that leads to more casual interest in that particular narrative,” said Sam Garriock, a sports trading manager at PointsBet.

Another uniting aspect of public teams: They spend a lot time on national television. People like to bet on a stand-alone game such as “Thursday Night Football” or “Sunday Night Baseball,” Avello said. It’s not a secret that some teams play those games more than others; the Warriors, 76ers, Bucks and Suns rank in the top six of the most nationally televised games on this year’s NBA schedule, and all have been public teams in recent years.

So, if public teams still exist, how do they affect the lines for individual games? Less than you might think. Representatives from BetMGM, PointsBet and DraftKings said their game-to-game numbers aren’t affected by whether a team might be considered public. BetMGM’s John Ewing, the company’s director of research and analytics, said game lines are based on “current matchup, recent performance and injury information” — not by assumptions about the public’s preferences.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. Beyond that, sportsbooks also must account for the deterrent of money from more experienced or savvier bettors. So-called “sharp money” can make a book pay if it shades a public team; instead, books would rather take on more liability from the public while sticking with their preferred line. “There is so much sharp money in the market that can suck up any deviations from what you believe to be the most efficient predictor of the correct or most likely outcome,” Garriock said. “It just means that you can’t really stray away from that efficient price, even if you know the action is going to be lopsided or heavy.” Assuming the line is not skewed, professional bettors often aren’t attracted to high-exposure games featuring public teams. A professional bettor in the D.C. area who agreed to discuss his strategy if his name wasn’t used said that because sportsbooks look especially closely at high-profile games, he’s often more interested in overlooked 1 p.m. matchups.

While game-to-game lines might not be dramatically affected by the public’s preferences, other betting markets — such as bets on season-long results, known as futures — might be affected by the allure of public teams. Familiar teams attract an undue amount of casual interest, so backing a public team to win the title might hurt your value.

“That’s where you can shade a bit to where you know your action is going to come,” Garriock said, discussing the perspective of an oddsmaker. “You have an understanding of the elasticity of the clients who are placing wages on this market. They don’t really mind if their ticket says 50 to 1 or 66 to 1. Obviously, we’re trying to write bets that have the best expected value for the book and decrease our risk tolerance. If we’re able to write the same bet for the same amount at 50-to-1 as opposed to 66-to-1, obviously it’s a no-brainer for us.”

