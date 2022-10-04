Commanders lose another O-lineman as RT Sam Cosmi has thumb surgery

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders’ beleaguered offensive line received more bad news Tuesday. Starting right tackle Sam Cosmi underwent thumb surgery, sidelining him for an undisclosed amount of time, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The team did not place Cosmi on injured reserve, but should he later be placed on IR, he would have to miss at least four games before returning to practice.

Cosmi has struggled the past two games, allowing nine pressures, including four sacks, and drawing two false-start penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. But he played all 74 offensive snaps in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday and didn’t appear to show discomfort during the game or after.

His injury becomes the latest on a long list for Commanders players and creates even more change for the offense up front. Veteran swing tackle Cornelius Lucas will probably start in Cosmi’s absence.

On Sunday, the Commanders benched veteran right guard Trai Turner after he played just 11 snaps. The next day, Coach Ron Rivera said Saahdiq Charles will take over for because Turner is “just not right yet.” Turner suffered a quad injury that kept him out for almost all of training camp.

Advertisement

“I sat Trai down today, and we talked about the plan for him to get him going in the right direction so that when he’s healthy, ready to roll, he can help us,” Rivera said.

Washington is also on its third center, Nick Martin, who made his Commanders debut Sunday, just weeks after signing with the team. Chase Roullier suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and is set to have surgery soon. His backup, Wes Schweitzer, suffered a concussion and was also placed on injured reserve.

Washington has had poor luck with injuries, dating back to last year. It continued into the summer, when soft-tissue injuries sidelined many players in camp, and now, four games into the season, the Commanders’ luck has hardly changed.

Safety Kam Curl missed two games because of a thumb injury that required surgery, defensive end Chase Young remains on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury, and on Monday — after announcing running back Brian Robinson Jr. and center Tyler Larsen were cleared to start practicing after recovering — Rivera said rookie receiver Jahan Dotson will miss a week or two because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

“When you start seeing some steps go forward, and then all of a sudden you go backward, that’s a tough pill to swallow,” Rivera said. "… To lose a player of Jahan’s caliber who’s done a lot of good things for you, that’s even more frustrating.”

The offensive line has dealt with its share of injuries in recent years. Last season, the team cycled through four centers, Cosmi missed eight games, and former right guard Brandon Scherff, now with the Jaguars, was out for six. Despite the absences, the line held up to be one of the team’s most consistent groups.

“The thing that helped us more so was that that didn’t happen until the middle of the year,” Rivera said of last season. “That gave us an opportunity to train. It gave [offensive line coach John Matsko and assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton] a chance to train those guys and get them ready to go. I think that’s why last year the transition was a little bit smoother.”

On Monday, the Commanders restructured Roullier’s contract to give them more flexibility in finagling the roster and finding help amid injuries. They turned $4.5 million of Roullier’s base salary into a signing bonus, which prorates over the final three years of his deal and saves them $3 million in cap space this season.

GiftOutline Gift Article